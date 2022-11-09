Love TKO: Is Rocky Finally Down For The Count?! (Revised)

I hear that Sylvester Stallone and his wife, model Jennifer Flavin are headed for divorce court. I’m sorry to hear that. First of all, I don’t know who the heck Jennifer Flavin is.

Secondly, when did Stallone get that gigantic tattoo. She’s had Sly’s nose so open that she had him looking like a Hell’s Angel. The news had reported a few weeks ago that he got her face covered on his arm.

There’s always a little calm before the big storm. Apparently, the two had been romantically linked since 1988 up until 1994 when Stallone sent a 6 page breakup letter to her.

Dang Sly! How many trees had to die for you to say that you don’t love the woman anymore! You should’ve pulled a Jordan and sent a fax but instead of saying “I’m back” just say that “we’re done.”

Fortunately for the sake of Mother Nature, the birds, the bees & the trees, Flavin sent a statement to People Magazine about how she’s divorcing her husband and how thankful she is for the 30 years they spent together and for the kids they have.

First of all, if you break up with me after 30 years of me giving you everything and more then I don’t ever want to hear from you ever again. Matter of fact, I don’t want to know that you even exist.

I bet Sly already got himself a new woman and I bet you anything that she’s in that 25 to 29 age range too. Any takers? On the flip side, I bet Flavin ends up with some old dude about to croak. Would it be something if she ended up with Irwin Winkler?

That dude has pretty much taken everything else that Stallone owns like the Rocky series. He might as well take Rocky’s old lady off his hands instead and save him on alimony. That’s the least that he can do lol.

Sidenote: Since this story was written, the two have reconciled. Now I’m not sure how long thats going to last since they were spotted at a recent event having a “heated argument.” Best of luck to the both of them.