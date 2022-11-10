Time Is NOT Always On Your Side

The most precious commodity in this world is NOT money. Nor is it stocks, bonds or crypto. Shoutout to all my crypto folks out there; All 14 of you that’s still left. I’m just joking with you all. It’s not gold or silver either. It’s not rhinestones, rubies or diamonds but it’s a different kind of treasure. That invaluable object which what I speak of is TIME.

See, unlike all those other things I mentioned above, time cannot be replaced. If I made a bad investment and it costs me a few dollars, I can always go out, put on my hard hat and get those dollars back. If I were to invest in Bitcoin and it all of sudden it started going the other way, well I can always invest in something that will make up for that loss in due time.

Anything worth having or wanting takes time. Time is so crucial but it also can breeze on by so very fast especially when you don’t want it to. You ever notice that the longer you want the day to be over that it seems like it never wants to end. Days like that make a 24 hour day feel more like 48 hours.

You also notice that when you’re having the absolute time of your life that the day just flows on by so swiftly. It’s like being on a late night call with that special someone and you never want it to end but you realize it has to because you’ve been on the phone with that woman for almost 5 and half hours even though it feels more like 45 minutes.

Those are the best types of conversations too but time says that it’s time to end it because you both have something to do. That old phrase, “that things get better with time” is so true. You very rarely see novices prosper.

You usually have to get your behind kicked a time or two or have a few setbacks here and there to become better at something. Practice makes perfect because you take time out to practice your respected craft.

Another example would be a loved one being sick in the hospital and the doctors are wanting to do this procedure and another procedure. Then claim that the person is not progressing as well they hoped and want to do another procedure. Maybe all of those things might need to be done in order to ensure optimum recovery but you have to allow the body enough time to heal in between procedures.

You can’t beat time, man. You cannot force it either so I caution that we all practice a little more patience in our lives.