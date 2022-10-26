The Love of Family Is Timeless

Recently, one of my dear relatives was released from the hospital. It was touch and go for awhile. We even thought we might lose her but she pulled on through and is back at home recovering.

I know that one day (hopefully hundreds of years from now) that she won’t be in my life. That I will have to go on living without her. Not just her but my parents too, among other family members as well and the thought of that alone scares the holy shit out of me.

I feel so fortunate because I feel as if I have two of the best parents in the world. I just couldn’t fathom life without my father. Who am I going to go to when my piece-of-shit automobile breaks down and I need advice on how to fix it?

Or my mother. Who am I going to get those warm and encouraging words from when times get a little tough and life gets a little tougher.?

And I can’t forget about my grandmother.

One of the strongest and courageous people to ever walk on this place called Earth. A person who raised 4 children of her own, many other children in the family, who had a strong hand in raising several grandchildren as well many kids in the neighborhood.

What would this world be without grandmothers?

Without my grandmother, who will I make breakfast for! Who’s going to laugh at my lame ass jokes! Who am I going to hug, even though she doesn’t like hugs? But I like giving them lol!

Things are looking up right now and I just pray that it stays that way for a long time. Life is so meaningful when you have loved ones to share it with and so meaningless when you don’t.