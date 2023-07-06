Cinnamon Danish

Do we know what we eat?

B.C. In the 400s, Hippocrates believed that the human body had an innate ability to heal itself; it was. And back then, he said what environmentalists and nature lovers say in the modern era: “Let your food be your medicine, medicine be your food…” All people had to do was watch what they ate and eat healthy. All the healing he sought was found in nature. But knowing that wouldn't make anyone any money. The pharmaceutical, healthcare, and, of course, the food industry wanted money. The carelessness of the people combined with the money greed of the capitalists; diabetes, obesity, heart disease, and cancer increased. Genetically modified plants, animals that have forgotten their natural environment, food additives, and artificial foods that will not spoil even if they wait for weeks.