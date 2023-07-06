Cinnamon Danish

Dicle Belül has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services .
Ingredients:
For the dough:
- 2 cups all-purpose flour
- 2 and 1/4 teaspoons of instant yeast
- 1/4 cup granulated sugar
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 1/2 cup unsweetened almond milk (or any non-dairy milk)
- 1/4 cup butter, melted
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
For the filling:
- 1/2 cup brown sugar
- 2 teaspoons ground cinnamon
- 2 tablespoons butter, softened - feel free to use regular
For the glaze:
- 1 cup powdered sugar - feel free to use regular
- 2 tablespoons unsweetened almond milk
- 1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract
Instructions:
- In a large mixing bowl, combine the flour, instant yeast, sugar, and salt. Mix well.
- In a separate bowl, warm the almond milk in the microwave for about 30 seconds. It should be lukewarm, not hot. Add the melted vegan butter and vanilla extract to the almond milk, and stir to combine.
- Pour the wet ingredients into the dry ingredients, and mix until a dough forms. Knead the dough in the bowl or on a lightly floured surface for about 5 minutes, until it becomes smooth and elastic.
- Cover the bowl with a clean kitchen towel and let the dough rise in a warm place for about 1 hour, or until it doubles in size.
- Preheat your oven to 375°F (190°C) and line a baking sheet with parchment paper.
- Punch down the risen dough and transfer it to a lightly floured surface. Roll out the dough into a rectangle, about 1/4 inch thick.
- Spread the softened vegan butter evenly over the surface of the dough.
- In a small bowl, mix together the brown sugar and ground cinnamon. Sprinkle the cinnamon sugar mixture evenly over the dough.
- Starting from one of the longer sides of the rectangle, tightly roll up the dough into a log. Cut the log into 1-inch thick slices.
- Place the cinnamon rolls on the prepared baking sheet, leaving some space between them to allow for rising. Cover the baking sheet with a clean kitchen towel and let the rolls rise for another 30 minutes.
- Bake the cinnamon rolls in the preheated oven for 15-20 minutes, or until golden brown.
- While the rolls are baking, prepare the glaze. In a small bowl, whisk together the powdered sugar, almond milk, and vanilla extract until smooth.
- Remove the cinnamon rolls from the oven and let them cool slightly. Drizzle the glaze over the warm rolls.
- Serve the vegan cinnamon Danish warm and enjoy!
Note: You can customize your cinnamon Danish by adding chopped nuts or raisins to the filling if desired.
AC Leaking Water Problem: Reasons and Solutions
Comments / 0