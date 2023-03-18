Grain and Sugar Free Granola (Paleo & Keto)

Dicle Belül has an affiliate partnership and his post includes affiliate links. If you purchase anything through these affiliated links, the author/website may earn a commission. Thank you for your support.
Today, I would like to talk to you about a great recipe that you can easily prepare in your kitchen:
Grain and Sugar-Free Granola
As you can read below, this recipe, which is very easy to make, can be an indispensable alternative. If you have different ideas or suggestions for the recipe whose components and preparation stages I have shared below, and if you think the recipe will be better with these suggestions, please share them with me. This recipe will be a different and delicious alternative for your guests coming home.
Let's dive into the recipe.
Prep Time: 15 min
Cook Time: 20 min
Dry ingredients
- 1 cup pecans
- 1 cup raw walnuts
- 1 cup almonds
- 1 cup raw pumpkin seeds - sprouted
- ¾ cup unsweetened shredded coconut
- ¼ cup flaxseed meal
- 3 tablespoons chia seeds
- 2 teaspoon Ceylon cinnamon
- 1 teaspoon sea salt flakes
Wet ingredients
- ¼ cup coconut oil
- ¼ cup almond butter (or sunflower seed butter )
- ½ cup monk fruit sweetener,
- 2 teaspoons vanilla extract
Preheat the oven to 325˚F (175˚C)
Line a large baking sheet with parchment paper.
Combine the dry ingredients
- In a food processor, combine all of the dry ingredients. Pulse until the nuts are coarsely chopped, about 8 pulses.
Combine the wet ingredients
- In a small saucepan or microwave-safe bowl, combine all of the wet ingredients. Cook over medium heat (or microwave for about 30-60 seconds), until melted.
- Stir until smooth.
