Grain and Sugar Free Granola (Paleo & Keto)

Photo by Regina Ferraz: https://www.pexels.com/photo/red-berries-in-white-ceramic-bowl-6133458/ Photo by Regina Ferraz

Dicle Belül has an affiliate partnership and his post includes affiliate links. If you purchase anything through these affiliated links, the author/website may earn a commission. Thank you for your support.

Today, I would like to talk to you about a great recipe that you can easily prepare in your kitchen:

Grain and Sugar-Free Granola

As you can read below, this recipe, which is very easy to make, can be an indispensable alternative. If you have different ideas or suggestions for the recipe whose components and preparation stages I have shared below, and if you think the recipe will be better with these suggestions, please share them with me. This recipe will be a different and delicious alternative for your guests coming home.

Let's dive into the recipe.

Prep Time: 15 min

Cook Time: 20 min

Dry ingredients

Wet ingredients

Preheat the oven to 325˚F (175˚C)

Line a large baking sheet with parchment paper.

Combine the dry ingredients

In a food processor, combine all of the dry ingredients. Pulse until the nuts are coarsely chopped, about 8 pulses.

Combine the wet ingredients

In a small saucepan or microwave-safe bowl, combine all of the wet ingredients. Cook over medium heat (or microwave for about 30-60 seconds), until melted.

Stir until smooth.

You May Like:

English Muffin

Easy Homemade Travel Snacks

Homemade Rum Bites

Peanut Butter Chocolate Eggs

Chocolate Chip Cookies

Enjoy