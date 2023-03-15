Freezing Your Fresh Peppers

Dicle Belul

fresh peppersPhoto byNick FewingsonUnsplash

Today, I would like to talk to you about a great tip that you can easily prepare in your kitchen:

How to Freeze Fresh Peppers

As you can read below, this tip, which is very easy to make. If you have different ideas or suggestions for the recipe/ tips please share them with me. T

Let's dive into it.

Gather the ingredients.

Sort through the peppers and set aside the ones with soft spots. You may be able to immediately use part of these peppers in a recipe, but they won't freeze well.

Wash the freezable peppers thoroughly and dry them with paper towels or a clean kitchen towel.

Slice the peppers in half and remove all of the seeds. Ice cream scooper can help with this process.

Slice the peppers into whatever size and shape works best for your needs.

The drier the peppers are, the less likely they are to suffer from freezer burn.

Spread the pepper pieces out on a baking sheet in a single layer and freeze them for at least 12 hours.

Once frozen, transfer the peppers to heavy-duty freezer bags. Remove as much air as possible from the bags before sealing them to help prevent freezer burn. This works perfectly

Label them. You can use them for up to six months.

Enjoy

