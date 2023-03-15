home plants Photo by vadim kaipov on Unsplash

There are some responsibilities that come with being a plant parent. For example, when you go on vacation, your plants at home are both dehydrated and neglected. Do you know what to do to find the plants in your house happy and healthy when you go on vacation or in summer? As Greenlium, we have compiled for you the tips necessary to keep your plants happy and healthy.

Light and Temperature Adjustment

The more sunlight your plant gets, the more thirsty it gets over time. There are several reasons for this, the biggest reason being that plants use the most water in a process called transpiration, and the transpiration rate depends on the amount of sunlight the plant receives and increases with it.

So the more natural light your plant gets, the more water it will need. To prevent the plants in your home or office, where you will be away for a while, from wilting, you can move them a little further from natural light sources. Place your plants in the center of the room so the heat and light from the windows won't dry them out as quickly as usual. Even sunlight-loving plants can survive a week or two in less-than-ideal light demand. When you come back, you can move your plants back to their normal place.

Never run an air conditioner on or near a houseplant, whether at home or away. An air conditioner removes the heat and humidity that most tropical plants crave.

Plant Care and Irrigation

How to Keep Your Plants Alive while on Vacation If you plan to be away for a week or less, watering your plants well before leaving should suffice. Houseplants should only be watered with distilled water. After watering, the excess water in the pots should be drained; so the potting soil is moist, but your plants aren't sitting in a water dish that can attract pests or cause root rot. Note that this is only necessary for plants that need to be watered once a week or more. Your drought-tolerant houseplants such as Cactus, Pasha Sword, and Drasena species will stay healthy for a week or two without water.

Before you leave your plants, there are several ways to get them ready for the holidays. Depending on the length of your trip and the variety of plants, you can try any of the tips below that work for you.

Soil moisture preservation

Before thoroughly soaking the dry soil, you can place a lava rock, small-grain pebble, or damp newspaper on top of the plant soil to help retain moisture. This will help the soil stay moist for longer.

Greenhouse creation

Water your plant well and then cover it with a clear sheet that goes all the way under the plant stem and creates a makeshift greenhouse. Drill holes in the material you use to provide ample air circulation. Use sticks to keep the mat away from the leaves. Make sure that the greenhouse you created does not touch any leaves.

Gravel tray

You should put some gravel in the tray, add water so that it does not exceed the stones, and place your plants on these pebbles. The pebbles keep the plant above water so that the roots of the plant are not constantly in the water. As the water in the tray evaporates, the humidity in the air will increase.

Correct positioning

Move your moisture-loving plants such as ferns, camel soles, and air plants to your bathroom (provided you have a window with some natural light) or another small room and group them together. The smaller the room, the easier it is for your plants to retain moisture.

Automatic irrigation system with pet bottle

First, make many holes in the cap of the pet bottle and stick it in the potting soil. Make sure the holes are small enough that the water is slowly released over time. Then, submerge one end of the hose into the bottle and the other end into the bucket of water. (choose the size of the water bucket according to how long you will be away) Your plant will draw the water it needs from the water bucket through the hose while you are away.

Call a friend

If you're going to be away from your plants for a long time, take advantage of your friends' offers. Deliver the periodic maintenance instructions your plants need to your friend.

Fertilization

If you occasionally use fertilizer on your houseplants, do not resume fertilizing until you return from your trip. Stop feeding your plants in the weeks before you leave. You should want your plants to grow as slowly as possible while you are away, which will help them conserve energy and water.

Pruning

In addition to pruning off dead, dying, or unhealthy-looking leaves, you can prune buds and flowers that usually require more frequent watering to stay healthy.

How to Keep Your Plants Alive while on Vacation The above tips mostly apply to tropical houseplants. When it comes to drought-tolerant plants such as succulents, Zamia and Pasha Sword, they may not be watered for more than a month, especially if they are placed in a place without direct light. If you're an avid traveler, drought-tolerant plants are for you.

