Photo by Filip Baotić on Unsplash

Dicle Belül has an affiliate partnership and his post includes affiliate links. If you purchase anything through these affiliated links, the author/website may earn a commission. Thank you for your support.

Today, I would like to talk to you about a great recipe that you can easily prepare in your kitchen:

Thin sesame breadsticks

As you can read below, this recipe, which is very easy to make, can be an indispensable alternative. If you have different ideas or suggestions for the recipe whose components and preparation stages I have shared below, and if you think the recipe will be better with these suggestions, please share them with me. This recipe will be a different and delicious alternative for your guests coming home.

Let's dive into the recipes.

Makes 12 breadsticks.

Ingredients:

1 1/4 cups all-purpose flour (this one is gluten free)

1/2 cup warm water

1 Tbsp. Avocado oil

1 tsp. dry active yeast

1 tsp. salt

1 tsp. tapioca starch

1 tsp. water

1/4 cup black and white sesame seeds

To a bowl, add flour, ½ cup water, oil, yeast, and salt. Stir well. Knead on a lightly floured surface until smooth. Place in a greased bowl, cover, and let rise for about 45 minutes.

Stir together the tapioca starch and 1 tsp. of water in a small bowl. Once the dough has risen, heat the oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit. Divide the dough into 12 equal pieces. Roll into long, thin sticks. Brush with the starch and water mixture, and roll in sesame seeds until well coated. Set on a baking pan lined with parchment paper.

Bake for 25-30 minutes.



You may like:

Easy Flavorful Dips

English Muffin

Vegetable Pancake Korean Inspired

Lemony Artichoke Dip

Enjoy