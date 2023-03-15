Thin Sesame Breadsticks

Dicle Belul

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wkHi6_0lJZTTGa00
Photo byFilip BaotićonUnsplash

Dicle Belül has an affiliate partnership and his post includes affiliate links. If you purchase anything through these affiliated links, the author/website may earn a commission. Thank you for your support.

Today, I would like to talk to you about a great recipe that you can easily prepare in your kitchen:

Thin sesame breadsticks

As you can read below, this recipe, which is very easy to make, can be an indispensable alternative. If you have different ideas or suggestions for the recipe whose components and preparation stages I have shared below, and if you think the recipe will be better with these suggestions, please share them with me. This recipe will be a different and delicious alternative for your guests coming home.

Let's dive into the recipes.

Makes 12 breadsticks.

Ingredients:

To a bowl, add flour, ½ cup water, oil, yeast, and salt. Stir well. Knead on a lightly floured surface until smooth. Place in a greased bowl, cover, and let rise for about 45 minutes.

Stir together the tapioca starch and 1 tsp. of water in a small bowl. Once the dough has risen, heat the oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit. Divide the dough into 12 equal pieces. Roll into long, thin sticks. Brush with the starch and water mixture, and roll in sesame seeds until well coated. Set on a baking pan lined with parchment paper.

Bake for 25-30 minutes.

You may like:

Easy Flavorful Dips

English Muffin

Vegetable Pancake Korean Inspired

Lemony Artichoke Dip

Enjoy

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# healthy snack recipes# gluten free recipes# New York eats# sesame breadstick recipe# homemade recipes

Comments / 0

Published by

Certified Vegan Nutritionist Personal Trainer Content Creator

New York, NY
7K followers

More from Dicle Belul

Easy Potato Curry

Dicle Belül has an affiliate partnership and his post includes affiliate links. If you purchase anything through these affiliated links, the author/website may earn a commission. Thank you for your support.

Read full story

Dairy-Free Fudge

Dicle Belül has an affiliate partnership and his post includes affiliate links. If you purchase anything through these affiliated links, the author/website may earn a commission. Thank you for your support.

Read full story

Blueberry Waffles

Dicle Belül has an affiliate partnership and his post includes affiliate links. If you purchase anything through these affiliated links, the author/website may earn a commission. Thank you for your support.

Read full story

Salted Caramel Chocolate Cookies

Dicle Belül has an affiliate partnership and his post includes affiliate links. If you purchase anything through these affiliated links, the author/website may earn a commission. Thank you for your support.

Read full story

Homemade Tomato Puree

Dicle Belül has an affiliate partnership and his post includes affiliate links. If you purchase anything through these affiliated links, the author/website may earn a commission. Thank you for your support.

Read full story
3 comments

Healthy Homemade Almond Joy Bars

Dicle Belül has an affiliate partnership and his post includes affiliate links. If you purchase anything through these affiliated links, the author/website may earn a commission. Thank you for your support.

Read full story

Easy Cabbage Pie

Dicle Belül has an affiliate partnership and his post includes affiliate links. If you purchase anything through these affiliated links, the author/website may earn a commission. Thank you for your support.

Read full story

5 Simple Cures

Dicle Belül has an affiliate partnership and his post includes affiliate links. If you purchase anything through these affiliated links, the author/website may earn a commission.

Read full story
1 comments

Jelly Recipe - Blackening Fruits on Cakes

Dicle Belül has an affiliate partnership and his post includes affiliate links. If you purchase anything through these affiliated links, the author/website may earn a commission. Thank you for your support.

Read full story

Snickers Bars

Dicle Belül has an affiliate partnership and his post includes affiliate links. If you purchase anything through these affiliated links, the author/website may earn a commission. Thank you for your support.

Read full story

Making a Hot Water Bottle Cover – From Sweater to Cover

Dicle Belül has an affiliate partnership and his post includes affiliate links. If you purchase anything through these affiliated links, the author/website may earn a commission. Thank you for your support.

Read full story

Yogurt Puff Pastry: Ready in 5 minutes! Without rest!

Dicle Belül has an affiliate partnership and his post includes affiliate links. If you purchase anything through these affiliated links, the author/website may earn a commission. Thank you for your support.

Read full story

How to Care for Bamboo?

Dicle Belül has an affiliate partnership and his post includes affiliate links. If you purchase anything through these affiliated links, the author/website may earn a commission. Thank you for your support.

Read full story
2 comments

Pumpkin Hazelnut Tea Cake

Dicle Belül has an affiliate partnership and his post includes affiliate links. If you purchase anything through these affiliated links, the author/website may earn a commission. Thank you for your support.

Read full story

Growing Flowers at Home:What should we pay attention

What should we pay attention to when growing flowers at home?. Dicle Belül has an affiliate partnership and his post includes affiliate links. If you purchase anything through these affiliated links, the author/website may earn a commission. Thank you for your support.

Read full story

Grain and Sugar Free Granola (Paleo & Keto)

Dicle Belül has an affiliate partnership and his post includes affiliate links. If you purchase anything through these affiliated links, the author/website may earn a commission. Thank you for your support.

Read full story

Freezing Your Fresh Peppers

Dicle Belül has an affiliate partnership and his post includes affiliate links. If you purchase anything through these affiliated links, the author/website may earn a commission. Thank you for your support.

Read full story

Keep Your Plants Alive while on Vacation

Dicle Belül has an affiliate partnership and his post includes affiliate links. If you purchase anything through these affiliated links, the author/website may earn a commission. Thank you for your support.

Read full story

Easy Flavorful Dips

Dicle Belül has an affiliate partnership and his post includes affiliate links. If you purchase anything through these affiliated links, the author/website may earn a commission. Thank you for your support.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy