Easy Flavorful Dips

Dicle Belül has an affiliate partnership and his post includes affiliate links. If you purchase anything through these affiliated links, the author/website may earn a commission. Thank you for your support.
Today, I would like to talk to you about a great recipe that you can easily prepare in your kitchen:
3 Dips
As you can read below, this recipe, which is very easy to make, can be an indispensable alternative. If you have different ideas or suggestions for the recipe whose components and preparation stages I have shared below, and if you think the recipe will be better with these suggestions, please share them with me. This recipe will be a different and delicious alternative for your guests coming home.
Let's dive into the recipes
Chickpea Pate:
- 1 can of chickpeas
- ½ small beetroot
- A sprig of rosemary
- 2 Spoons of Avocado Oil
- 2 tablespoons lemon juice
- Salt and pepper to taste
- Sweet paprika to decorate
- Sesame seeds to decorate
Add all ingredients into the food processor, and blend until smooth. If you keep the chickpeas skin it makes difference in the texture. It becomes more smooth without skin.
White Bean Spread
- 1 can of white beans
- A handful of spinach
- 1 small Onion
- 2 Spoons of Extra Virgin Olive Oil
- Salt and pepper to taste
- 2 tablespoons lemon juice
- 2-3 Cloves of Black Garlic
- Fresh parsley to garnish
- Sweet paprika to decorate
Sauce with onion, and spinach with oil. Combine all ingredients in the food processor. Add salt and pepper. Blend until smooth, if not add more oil if needed. ( 1tbs at a time)
Lentil Pate
- 1 can lentils
- 3 Cloves of Garlic
- 2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
- 2-3 Spoons of Extra Virgin Olive Oil
- Salt and pepper to taste
- 1 Red Pepper
Sauce garlic and red pepper with garlic until soft and translucent. Again add all ingredients into the food processor, and blend until smooth.
You may like:
Creamy Peanut Pudding - No sugar
Enjoy
Comments / 0