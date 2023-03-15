Easy Flavorful Dips

Dicle Belul

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=342FEf_0lJ2dnHq00
Photo byRegina BarkeronUnsplash

Dicle Belül has an affiliate partnership and his post includes affiliate links. If you purchase anything through these affiliated links, the author/website may earn a commission. Thank you for your support.

Today, I would like to talk to you about a great recipe that you can easily prepare in your kitchen:

3 Dips

As you can read below, this recipe, which is very easy to make, can be an indispensable alternative. If you have different ideas or suggestions for the recipe whose components and preparation stages I have shared below, and if you think the recipe will be better with these suggestions, please share them with me. This recipe will be a different and delicious alternative for your guests coming home.

Let's dive into the recipes

Chickpea Pate:

  • 1 can of chickpeas
  • ½ small beetroot
  • A sprig of rosemary
  • 2 Spoons of Avocado Oil
  • 2 tablespoons lemon juice
  • Salt and pepper to taste
  • Sweet paprika to decorate
  • Sesame seeds to decorate

Add all ingredients into the food processor, and blend until smooth. If you keep the chickpeas skin it makes difference in the texture. It becomes more smooth without skin.

White Bean Spread

  • 1 can of white beans
  • A handful of spinach
  • 1 small Onion
  • 2 Spoons of Extra Virgin Olive Oil
  • Salt and pepper to taste
  • 2 tablespoons lemon juice
  • 2-3 Cloves of Black Garlic
  • Fresh parsley to garnish
  • Sweet paprika to decorate

Sauce with onion, and spinach with oil. Combine all ingredients in the food processor. Add salt and pepper. Blend until smooth, if not add more oil if needed. ( 1tbs at a time)

Lentil Pate

Sauce garlic and red pepper with garlic until soft and translucent. Again add all ingredients into the food processor, and blend until smooth.

You may like:

Lemony Artichoke Dip

Chocolate Hummus Dip

Healthy Avocado Dip Recipe

Creamy Peanut Pudding - No sugar

Enjoy

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Gluten free recipes# plant based dips# dips and sauce recipes# side dish recipes# New York food

Comments / 0

Published by

Certified Vegan Nutritionist Personal Trainer Content Creator

New York, NY
7K followers

More from Dicle Belul

Easy Potato Curry

Dicle Belül has an affiliate partnership and his post includes affiliate links. If you purchase anything through these affiliated links, the author/website may earn a commission. Thank you for your support.

Read full story

Dairy-Free Fudge

Dicle Belül has an affiliate partnership and his post includes affiliate links. If you purchase anything through these affiliated links, the author/website may earn a commission. Thank you for your support.

Read full story

Blueberry Waffles

Dicle Belül has an affiliate partnership and his post includes affiliate links. If you purchase anything through these affiliated links, the author/website may earn a commission. Thank you for your support.

Read full story

Salted Caramel Chocolate Cookies

Dicle Belül has an affiliate partnership and his post includes affiliate links. If you purchase anything through these affiliated links, the author/website may earn a commission. Thank you for your support.

Read full story

Homemade Tomato Puree

Dicle Belül has an affiliate partnership and his post includes affiliate links. If you purchase anything through these affiliated links, the author/website may earn a commission. Thank you for your support.

Read full story
3 comments

Healthy Homemade Almond Joy Bars

Dicle Belül has an affiliate partnership and his post includes affiliate links. If you purchase anything through these affiliated links, the author/website may earn a commission. Thank you for your support.

Read full story

Easy Cabbage Pie

Dicle Belül has an affiliate partnership and his post includes affiliate links. If you purchase anything through these affiliated links, the author/website may earn a commission. Thank you for your support.

Read full story

5 Simple Cures

Dicle Belül has an affiliate partnership and his post includes affiliate links. If you purchase anything through these affiliated links, the author/website may earn a commission.

Read full story
1 comments

Jelly Recipe - Blackening Fruits on Cakes

Dicle Belül has an affiliate partnership and his post includes affiliate links. If you purchase anything through these affiliated links, the author/website may earn a commission. Thank you for your support.

Read full story

Snickers Bars

Dicle Belül has an affiliate partnership and his post includes affiliate links. If you purchase anything through these affiliated links, the author/website may earn a commission. Thank you for your support.

Read full story

Making a Hot Water Bottle Cover – From Sweater to Cover

Dicle Belül has an affiliate partnership and his post includes affiliate links. If you purchase anything through these affiliated links, the author/website may earn a commission. Thank you for your support.

Read full story

Yogurt Puff Pastry: Ready in 5 minutes! Without rest!

Dicle Belül has an affiliate partnership and his post includes affiliate links. If you purchase anything through these affiliated links, the author/website may earn a commission. Thank you for your support.

Read full story

How to Care for Bamboo?

Dicle Belül has an affiliate partnership and his post includes affiliate links. If you purchase anything through these affiliated links, the author/website may earn a commission. Thank you for your support.

Read full story
2 comments

Pumpkin Hazelnut Tea Cake

Dicle Belül has an affiliate partnership and his post includes affiliate links. If you purchase anything through these affiliated links, the author/website may earn a commission. Thank you for your support.

Read full story

Growing Flowers at Home:What should we pay attention

What should we pay attention to when growing flowers at home?. Dicle Belül has an affiliate partnership and his post includes affiliate links. If you purchase anything through these affiliated links, the author/website may earn a commission. Thank you for your support.

Read full story

Grain and Sugar Free Granola (Paleo & Keto)

Dicle Belül has an affiliate partnership and his post includes affiliate links. If you purchase anything through these affiliated links, the author/website may earn a commission. Thank you for your support.

Read full story

Freezing Your Fresh Peppers

Dicle Belül has an affiliate partnership and his post includes affiliate links. If you purchase anything through these affiliated links, the author/website may earn a commission. Thank you for your support.

Read full story

Keep Your Plants Alive while on Vacation

Dicle Belül has an affiliate partnership and his post includes affiliate links. If you purchase anything through these affiliated links, the author/website may earn a commission. Thank you for your support.

Read full story

Thin Sesame Breadsticks

Dicle Belül has an affiliate partnership and his post includes affiliate links. If you purchase anything through these affiliated links, the author/website may earn a commission. Thank you for your support.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy