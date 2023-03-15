Easy Flavorful Dips

Photo by Regina Barker on Unsplash

3 Dips

Chickpea Pate:

1 can of chickpeas

½ small beetroot

A sprig of rosemary

2 Spoons of Avocado Oil

2 tablespoons lemon juice

Salt and pepper to taste

Sweet paprika to decorate

Sesame seeds to decorate

Add all ingredients into the food processor, and blend until smooth. If you keep the chickpeas skin it makes difference in the texture. It becomes more smooth without skin.

White Bean Spread

1 can of white beans

A handful of spinach

1 small Onion

2 Spoons of Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Salt and pepper to taste

2 tablespoons lemon juice

2-3 Cloves of Black Garlic

Fresh parsley to garnish

Sweet paprika to decorate



Sauce with onion, and spinach with oil. Combine all ingredients in the food processor. Add salt and pepper. Blend until smooth, if not add more oil if needed. ( 1tbs at a time)

Lentil Pate

1 can lentils

3 Cloves of Garlic

2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice

2-3 Spoons of Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Salt and pepper to taste

1 Red Pepper

Sauce garlic and red pepper with garlic until soft and translucent. Again add all ingredients into the food processor, and blend until smooth.

