Camel Sole leaves have evolved to avoid as much as possible the scorching sunlight found in their natural habitat. Holes in camel sole leaves facilitate plant propagation and reduce leaf mass for support. The "deliciosa" part of the plant's Latin name comes from the pineapple-like fruit it bears in its natural environment.

Two different species of Monstera are grown as houseplants – Monstera deliciosa and Monstera adansonii. Monstera adansonii is distinguished by having longer, tapering leaves and fully closed leaf holes than Monstera deliciosa. Monstera deliciosa leaf holes eventually grow towards the edges and open as they mature.

Indoors they rarely bloom and produce edible fruit. Monsteras, like many aroid plant species, was officially recognized in the botanical world in the early 20th century, although they have been known to the indigenous peoples of Central America for much longer.

Light Requirement

Camel sole thrives in bright and indirect light environments. Its development is faster in bright environments and its leaves look lively. It does not like direct sunlight, causing burns and damage to plant leaves. It is a very easy-to-care plant species that you can position almost anywhere in your living space. You don't have to worry about Monstera if your home has low light, as it can adapt to low-light environments!

Water Requirement

Water every 1-2 weeks, allowing the soil to dry out between waterings. Expect to water more frequently in brighter light and less in low light. Pro tip: Monsteras can benefit from filtered water or water that is left outside overnight before use. Since Monstera is generally drought resistant, it is one of the plants that does not give you the stress of watering them constantly. The main rule in watering the Monstera plant is always less and more frequent watering is better than more watering. The water accumulating at the bottom of the pot causes the roots to rot and may cause irreversible harm to your plant instead of benefit.

During irrigation, if possible, instead of chlorinated mains water, it is recommended to give your plant water that has rested for at least 3 days, or preferably rainwater, if you do not have the opportunity to provide drinking water.

Humidity

Monstera lives in the tropical forests of Central America and southern Mexico, where the natural humidity level is significantly higher. Indoors, humidity levels must be artificially increased for the healthy development of Camel Sole species. Camel Toe adapts to normal room humidity (50-60%) conditions, but prefers humid conditions if possible, as in its natural habitat. This Mini humidifier works great.

Heat

Monstera prefers normal room temperatures between 20-26 °C. Originally from tropical rainforests, a similar tropical and humid atmosphere will make this plant feel right at home.

Monstera Soil Mixture

Camel Soil likes moist soil, but excessive watering should be avoided. A well-draining, permeable soil mix should be used to help give the plant the right amount of water to thrive.

This soil mix creates the nutrient-rich environment that Camel Soil needs. By using a pot with drainage holes at the bottom, you can monitor the condition of the roots and prevent the roots from rotting. However, if planting will be done in a pot that does not have six holes, pumice stone should be poured on the floor of the pot.

