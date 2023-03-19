English muffin Photo by dashu83

Dicle Belül has an affiliate partnership and his post includes affiliate links. If you purchase anything through these affiliated links, the author/website may earn a commission. Thank you for your support.

Today, I would like to talk to you about a great recipe that you can easily prepare in your kitchen: English Muffin

As you can read below, this recipe, which is very easy to make, can be an indispensable alternative. If you have different ideas or suggestions for the recipe whose components and preparation stages I have shared below, and if you think the recipe will be better with these suggestions, please share them with me. This recipe will be a different and delicious alternative for your guests coming home.

Let's dive into the recipe.

Makes six English muffins.

Ingredients :

1/3 cup warm water

1 tsp. active dry yeast

1/3 cup non-dairy milk, at room temperature (feel free to use regular milk)

1 Tbsp. avocado oil

1 Tbsp. organic coconut sugar

1 tsp. salt

2 cups flour cornmeal for sprinkling

To a bowl, add water and yeast. Let sit until the yeast dissolves. Add non-dairy milk, oil, sugar, salt, and 1/2 cup of flour. Stir well.

Add the rest of the flour, and stir until the dough comes together. Gently knead on a lightly floured surface until the dough is smooth ( use just enough to be able to handle it, it should be almost sticky, don't add too much). Place in a greased bowl, cover, and let rise for an hour.

Divide the dough into six pieces.

Gently shape into flat rounds (don't overwork the dough). Place the rounds on a pan, lined with parchment paper squares, generously dusted with cornmeal (I took a piece of parchment paper as big as my pan, and cut it into six squares, each big enough for an English muffin to fit on, to make it easier to transfer the dough to the griddle after rising). Dust the tops with cornmeal. Cover and let rise for an hour. Heat an electric griddle to low/medium heat. Dust with circles of cornmeal. Gently transfer the dough rounds to the griddle.

Let cook 14-18 minutes per side, until lightly golden-- they should cook slowly, be sure not to heat the griddle too hot.

`- Or Put them in the oven at 350 degrees Fahrenheit -

Remove from the griddle and let cool completely. Use a fork to gently split the muffins into two. These are great toasted.

You may like:

Grain and Sugar Free Granola (Paleo & Keto)

Vegetable Pancake Korean Inspired

Enjoy