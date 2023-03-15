Organizing Your Books by Color

Dicle Belul

booksPhoto byJason LeungonUnsplash

It is possible to encounter many different views in the design world. Our homes are highly personal spaces, and what one person enjoys may not appeal to another. But there are very few confusing topics like how you should organize your books.

If you look at the reviews of a shelf arranged in a rainbow of book colors, you can see how angry such an organization can get. Even so, everyone has their own taste in design. We've put together expert advice on organizing a personal book collection at home.

When organizing your books by color, consider alternative arrangements to the rainbow view. Sorting your books by color may seem great, but if you use your books constantly, it can be difficult to put them back in order every time you use them.

If your collection of books is huge and you don't know what's in it, of course, there's no point in using color to order them. On the other hand, if your book collection is small or you know exactly what's in there, it's okay to have it color coded. If you're worried that arranging your books according to need might make them look less visually pleasing, try dividing the bookshelves with fun plants. Try using tall greens and succulents to add texture to a bookcase; If you want a clean, sophisticated look, use orchids. If plants aren't for you, choose other decorations that can serve as bookmarks to display between the rows of books.

Coordination by color is not the only way to create a visually interesting image. Another option that requires nothing more than the books themselves is to place the books vertically and horizontally. Make sure to sort your vertical books by size so they don't topple. Creating different heights of space adds a more dynamic feel to the shelf and ensures that the space is not cluttered with a heavy bookcase.

