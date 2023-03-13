Vegetable Pancake Korean Inspired

korean veggy pancake Photo by saga park

Today, I would like to talk to you about a great recipe that you can easily prepare in your kitchen:

Vegetable Pancake

As you can read below, this recipe, which is very easy to make, can be an indispensable alternative. If you have different ideas or suggestions for the recipe whose components and preparation stages I have shared below, and if you think the recipe will be better with these suggestions, please share them with me. This recipe will be a different and delicious alternative for your guests coming home.

Let's dive into the recipe.

3 - 4 green onions, cut into 1 inch long

⅓ cup leek, sliced thinly 1 inch long

3 ounces zucchini (about 1/2 cup)

1 green chili pepper (or jalapeño), optional, sliced

3 ounces onion, sliced

⅓ cup sweet potato

2 fresh mushrooms (white, portobello, or shiitake)

¾ cup flour (I mixed chickpea and gluten-free flour but also all-purpose works)

½ teaspoon kosher salt

¾ cup water

Avocado oil

Combine green onion, leek, zucchini, green chili pepper (if using), onion, and sweet potato in a bowl. Add flour salt, and ¾ cup water. Mix it well.

Heat up a large non-stick skillet over medium-high heat. ( 12-inch non-stick skillet )

Add about 2 tablespoons of oil, and coat the skillet evenly. Add the mixture to the skillet and spread it out evenly.

Turn down the heat to medium and put the sliced mushroom on top. Gently press them

Cook for 4 to 5 minutes until the bottom turns crunchy light golden brown. Grab the handle of the skillet and twirl it around so the pancake moves and is cooked evenly underneath.

Turn or flip over the pancake.

Increase the heat to medium-high and add 1 to 2 tablespoons of oil along the edges of the pancake. Lift up one edge with your spatula and tilt the skillet so the oil flows underneath the pancake.

Cook for 3 to 4 minutes until both sides turn light golden brown, occasionally pressing down with the spatula.

Flip it over one more time and cook another 2 minutes.



Enjoy