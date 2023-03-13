Spider Web On Flowers

spider Photo by Sebastian Sørensen

How does a spider web pass through flowers? Why does it occur? What to do so that it does not happen? One day, you saw that there was a web layer on the leaves of your plant. First, the thought that a naughty spider has come and knitted its webs on my plant prevails. You immediately go and start washing the plant leaves under water. And you are relieved to think that this problem is over. But hours later or the next day, you face the same problem again and that's when you realize the difference of the problem. Who weaves these webs? Is it an outside spider or something else?

The problem that causes this problem is what we call the spider mite. Spider mites are tiny red or yellow creatures. They move rapidly on the leaf surface or other parts of the plant when viewed carefully. Spider mites, which weave their webs so tightly that they do not leave room on the leaf surface, also cause a lot of damage because they feed on plant sap.

If the population of spider mites is large, they infest many parts of the plant. They can also colonize petioles, flower stalks, and flowers.

Why?

Spider mites are caused by plants that are dehydrated and kept in a dry and very hot environment. As soon as the plant is without moisture, spider mites quickly settle there. If it is noticed and intervened at first, it is easier to prevent. However, if it is noticed too late, the plant may lose many leaves, flowers, or even branches. It is a pest that is difficult to control. But it is possible to get rid of it if you take the right steps.

While feeding, spider mites pierce the leaf skin with their mouthparts and suck the sap. After the leaf surface is cleaned of spider mites, you will witness a dull, exhausted, pale, and tiny dotted appearance on the leaf surface. Unfortunately, these leaves cannot be recovered. If you do not take it from the plant, it will turn yellow after a while and separate from the plant.

What to do?

You can also benefit from unnatural spraying techniques along with natural methods to get rid of these creatures, especially those that settle under the leaves. But if you say that I am patient and will fight in the most natural way, then we have a few suggestions for you.

First, let's talk about the fight against tea tree oil. Put a few drops of tea tree oil on the cotton. First, clean the visible areas with this cotton. But the most important point to note here is that you do not do this with single cotton. Because if you continue the process with a single cotton, you can inevitably carry the living thing on the other leaf to the less problematic leaf. You must do a separate operation for each section. After cleaning the visible areas on the leaves and branches, remove the plant completely from the pot or container. Perform an underwater wash that includes the roots. After washing the plant, rinse a spray bottle of water filled with tea tree oil. And again, apply this water all over the plant. After applying, rest the plant for 25-30 minutes. Repeat one more round if necessary. Then transplant the plant into the sterilized pot with a fresh soil mix. It is very important that the pot is thoroughly cleaned, and do not forget to take care that there is more than one air hole at the bottom of your plant pots!

Another application is to apply organic liquid dishwashing detergent. This application will be effective if done at the very beginning of the disease. You can get results if you follow the above process step in the same way.

You can also use neem oil,(this one for plants) which has the same effect as tea tree, as a natural method and in line with the same steps.

If you do not want your plant to be exposed to these pests, you should ensure a good balance of humidity and temperature in the environment. You should not leave the plant in an airless, dry, hot, and humid environment. If it is a moisture-loving species, you can moisten its leaves regularly, and if the environment is too hot, you can support the ambient humidity with water containers.

