How to resolve iron deficiency in plants?

How to solve the iron deficiency in plants? What are the symptoms of iron deficiency?

Iron plays an important role in the development and function of chlorophyll in plants, energy transfer, plant respiration, and plant metabolism, in short, many functions.

Symptoms of iron deficiency in plants

In the case of iron deficiency in plants, chlorophyll substances cannot be synthesized, and unfortunately, chlorosis is seen in the young leaves and the last leaves of the plants. In other words, a tired appearance in the form of yellowing occurs between the leaf veins.

In the soil, iron can be used in chelated form for plant absorption. Chelates are organic molecules that retain iron but release it to the plant even when the growing medium pH is high.

Iron is immobile in plants. Therefore, deficiency symptoms appear on the youngest leaves first. The most obvious sign of iron deficiency is chlorosis or yellowing between the veins of the youngest leaves. The yellow color on the leaves is pale in appearance. Veins become prominent. As there are many causes of yellowing in plants, it can be difficult to detect for those who do not know. But you have the chance to distinguish in terms of color and appearance.

If the yellowing is very dominant or has a yellow-to-white appearance, these leaves begin to fall over time. Or the plant leaves unfortunately die. If no intervention is made in this case, it can cause damage to the plant, up to the drying of the branch, and even cause the death of the plant. Therefore, it is very important to be able to identify the problem at the very beginning.

Iron deficiency or loss in plants reduces the respiration rate, reducing the amount of energy available for growth. With the decrease in energy, cell division slows down. As a result of this slowdown, all vegetative and generative organs of the plant become clearly visible.

Iron loss is common in soils with high lime content.

Again, as a result of the ground problem caused by excessive irrigation, it affects the plants negatively.

The heavy metal content of the soil content also shows its effect in phosphorus-rich soils.

If the soil is too compacted and has not been ventilated for a long time, iron deficiency can be observed again if it is not processed.

Iron deficiency is common in places where the weather is very, very hot.

It is also a problem encountered in plants living in soils rich in organic matter or vice versa.

High levels of nitrogen, zinc, and manganese in the soil can also cause iron deficiency.

What to do?

During the season, remedial measures for iron deficiency can be applied by chelating or spraying on the leaves. A foliar application of iron is recommended for quick results. But this result may not be enough. Although the application from the soil gives late results, the effect lasts longer.

As we mentioned above, chelated microelements can be applied by fertilization and foliar application.

