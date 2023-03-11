Sweet Potato Soup

Dicle Belul

soupPhoto byAnnaPustynnikova

Today, I would like to talk to you about a great recipe that you can easily prepare in your kitchen:

Miso Sweet Potato Soup

As you can read below, this recipe, which is very easy to make, can be an indispensable alternative. If you have different ideas or suggestions for the recipe whose components and preparation stages I have shared below, and if you think the recipe will be better with these suggestions, please share them with me.

Let's dive into the recipe.

Ingredients:

  • Avocado oil
  • 1 large yellow onion, chopped
  • 4 cloves garlic, minced
  • fresh ginger, peeled and thinly sliced about 1/4 cup
  • 3 cups mashed sweet potato, roasted
  • 3 tablespoons light miso
  • 4 cups vegetable broth
  • 1/2 cup soy milk - feel free to use regular
  • Salt and pepper

  1. Cook the onion and garlic in the olive oil over medium heat until soft and translucent. Raise the heat a little and add the ginger. Cook until the ginger is fragrant, but don't let the onions and garlic brown. Add the sweet potato mash and miso, and cook until the puree is warmed.
  2. Add the broth to the pan and stir to combine. Bring to a simmer, then cover, turn the heat to low, and let the soup cook for about 5 minutes to bring the flavors together. Remove from heat and puree in a blender or with an immersion blender.
  3. Return to the heat and warm, whisking in the milk.
  4. Salt and pepper to taste. If the soup is too thick, whisk in a little extra milk until you get the consistency you want.
  5. Whisk together the yogurt, garam masala, and maple syrup. Drizzle over the sweet potato soup to garnish.

Enjoy

