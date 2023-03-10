Chana Masala

Dicle Belul

Chana MasalaPhoto byALLEKO

Dicle Belül has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Today, I would like to talk to you about a great recipe that you can easily prepare in your kitchen:

Chana Masala

As you can read below, this recipe, which is very easy to make, can be an indispensable alternative. If you have different ideas or suggestions for the recipe whose components and preparation stages I have shared below, and if you think the recipe will be better with these suggestions, please share them with me.

Let's dive into the recipe.

Ingredients:

  • 3 Tbsp grape seed oil (or coconut oil)
  • 1 medium white onion, finely diced
  • 1 Tbsp ground cumin
  • 3/4 tsp sea salt,(divided
  • 5-6 cloves garlic, minced
  • 2 Tbsp fresh ginger, minced
  • 1/2 cup fresh cilantro, chopped
  • 2-3 fresh green chilies, sliced with seeds (I used serrano peppers)
  • 1 Tbsp ground coriander
  • 2-3 tsp coconut sugar
  • 2 Tbsp lemon juice (plus more to taste)
  • 1 tsp chili powder
  • 1 tsp ground turmeric
  • 1 28-ounce can of finely diced tomatoes
  • 2 15-ounce cans of chickpeas, drained
  • 1 tsp garam masala

Instructions

  • Heat a large pot over medium heat. Once hot, add oil, onion, cumin, and one-third of the salt
  • Add garlic, ginger, cilantro, and green chilies to a mortar and pestle and grind into a rough paste (or just finely mince.) Then, add to the pan with the onions.
  • Next add ground coriander, chili powder, and turmeric and stir to coat. Add a little more oil at this point if the pan is looking dry.
  • Next, add tomatoes and chickpeas. If the mixture looks a little too thick, add up to 1 cup (240 ml) water. You’re looking for a semi-thick soup consistency at this point, as it will cook down into more of a stew.
  • Increase heat to medium high until it reaches a rolling simmer, then reduce heat to low or medium-low and maintain a simmer (uncovered) for 15-20 minutes, or until thick and stew-like. Stir occasionally.
  • When the chana masala is thickened and bubbly, taste and adjust seasonings as needed, adding more salt for saltiness, chili powder for heat, or a bit of coconut sugar for sweetness and to offset the heat of the chilies.
  • Garam masala is best when added at the end of cooking and can even be sprinkled on a dish when serving.
  • Remove from heat and add lemon juice and garam masala. Stir to mix, then let cool slightly before serving. Fresh cilantro and lemon juice make an excellent garnish. Chana masala can be enjoyed as a stew on its own, or it can be delicious with white or brown basmati rice
  • Leftovers will keep covered in the refrigerator up to 4 days, or in the freezer up to 1 month.

Enjoy

# indian recipes# chana masala recipe# Plantbased# healthy recipes# dinner ideas

