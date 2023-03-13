Easy Homemade Travel Snacks

snacks Photo by American Heritage Chocolate on Unsplash

Almond Butter Rice Crispy Treats

(makes about 9 bars) •

Ingredients:

½ cup almond butter

⅓ cup maple syrup or agave

3 cups rice crisps - puffs

¼ cup chocolate chips

• Instructions:

Line a 9x9 baking dish with parchment paper. Warm and soften the almond butter and maple syrup over medium heat in a large pot. Remove from heat, and stir in the rice crisps and chocolate chips. Make sure they are all coated in the almond butter mixture. Transfer to the baking dish, and press firmly with a palm-sized piece of parchment paper.

Allow the bars to firm in the refrigerator for about 1 hour before enjoying. Store in the fridge to keep the bars firm.

Spicy Roasted Pepitas

• Ingredients:

3 tbsp hot sauce

3 tbsp maple syrup

1 tsp Maldon sea salt flakes

2½ cups pumpkin seeds (pepitas)

• Instructions:

Preheat oven to 350° and line a baking sheet with parchment paper. In a medium mixing bowl, stir together the hot sauce and maple syrup. Add in the pumpkin seeds, and stir well to coat. Spread the seeds over the baking sheet in an even layer. Sprinkle the sea salt over the seeds. Roast for 10 minutes. Then remove to stir seeds. Continue roasting another 10. Then remove from the oven to cool and harden.

Sticky Nut Bars

• Ingredients:

1/3 cup date syrup or brown rice syrup

1/2 cup unsalted roasted almonds

1/2 cup unsalted roasted pecans

1/2 cup unsalted roasted hazelnuts

1/2 cup unsalted roasted pumpkin seeds

2 tablespoons cacao nibs.

2 tablespoons goji berries

1/2 teaspoon Ceylon cinnamon

• Instructions:

Line a 9x9 baking dish with parchment paper. Pour the brown rice syrup into a saucepan, and bring it to a simmer on medium-high heat. After about 15 seconds of boiling, remove it from the heat and add the remaining ingredients, and stir well to coat everything in the brown rice syrup. Pour it into the baking dish, and press firmly with a palm-sized piece of parchment paper. Place the bars into the fridge to firm and become less sticky for about 1 hour before enjoying. Store in the fridge to keep the bars firm. They will soften if they sit out for a while.

