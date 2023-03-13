Easy Homemade Travel Snacks

Dicle Belul

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wwREq_0lCyK1Hq00
snacksPhoto byAmerican Heritage ChocolateonUnsplash

Dicle Belül has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Today, I would like to talk to you about a great recipe that you can easily prepare in your kitchen:

As you can read below, this recipe, which is very easy to make, can be an indispensable alternative. If you have different ideas or suggestions for the recipe whose components and preparation stages I have shared below, and if you think the recipe will be better with these suggestions, please share them with me.

Let's dive into the recipes.

Almond Butter Rice Crispy Treats

(makes about 9 bars) •

Ingredients:

½ cup almond butter

⅓ cup maple syrup or agave

3 cups rice crisps - puffs

¼ cup chocolate chips

• Instructions:

Line a 9x9 baking dish with parchment paper. Warm and soften the almond butter and maple syrup over medium heat in a large pot. Remove from heat, and stir in the rice crisps and chocolate chips. Make sure they are all coated in the almond butter mixture. Transfer to the baking dish, and press firmly with a palm-sized piece of parchment paper.

Allow the bars to firm in the refrigerator for about 1 hour before enjoying. Store in the fridge to keep the bars firm.

Spicy Roasted Pepitas

• Ingredients:

3 tbsp hot sauce

3 tbsp maple syrup

1 tsp Maldon sea salt flakes

2½ cups pumpkin seeds (pepitas)

• Instructions:

Preheat oven to 350° and line a baking sheet with parchment paper. In a medium mixing bowl, stir together the hot sauce and maple syrup. Add in the pumpkin seeds, and stir well to coat. Spread the seeds over the baking sheet in an even layer. Sprinkle the sea salt over the seeds. Roast for 10 minutes. Then remove to stir seeds. Continue roasting another 10. Then remove from the oven to cool and harden.

Sticky Nut Bars

• Ingredients:

1/3 cup date syrup or brown rice syrup

1/2 cup unsalted roasted almonds

1/2 cup unsalted roasted pecans

1/2 cup unsalted roasted hazelnuts

1/2 cup unsalted roasted pumpkin seeds

2 tablespoons cacao nibs.

2 tablespoons goji berries

1/2 teaspoon Ceylon cinnamon

• Instructions:

Line a 9x9 baking dish with parchment paper. Pour the brown rice syrup into a saucepan, and bring it to a simmer on medium-high heat. After about 15 seconds of boiling, remove it from the heat and add the remaining ingredients, and stir well to coat everything in the brown rice syrup. Pour it into the baking dish, and press firmly with a palm-sized piece of parchment paper. Place the bars into the fridge to firm and become less sticky for about 1 hour before enjoying. Store in the fridge to keep the bars firm. They will soften if they sit out for a while.

You may like:

Double Chocolate Biscotti

Homemade Rum Bites

Chocolate Chip Cookies

Enjoy

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# snack ideas# homemade treats# travel snacks# treat recipes# healthy snacks

Comments / 0

Published by

Certified Vegan Nutritionist Personal Trainer Content Creator

New York, NY
7K followers

More from Dicle Belul

Vegetable Pancake Korean Inspired

Dicle Belül has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Today, I would like to talk to you about a great recipe that you can easily prepare in your kitchen:

Read full story

Spider Web On Flowers

Dicle Belül has an affiliate partnership and his post includes affiliate links. If you purchase anything through these affiliated links, the author/website may earn a commission. Thank you for your support.

Read full story

Tips: Ideal Place for your Plants at Home

Dicle Belül has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Where should your plants stand at home? Where you place your plant at home is perhaps the most important factor in its healthy growth. Some spots are great locations for certain species, while others may not. For this reason, determine the location of your plants taking this into account.

Read full story

Creamy Peanut Pudding - No sugar

Dicle Belül has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Today, I would like to talk to you about a great recipe that you can easily prepare in your kitchen:

Read full story

How to resolve iron deficiency in plants?

Dicle Belül has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. How to solve the iron deficiency in plants? What are the symptoms of iron deficiency?

Read full story

Sweet Potato Soup

Dicle Belül has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Today, I would like to talk to you about a great recipe that you can easily prepare in your kitchen:

Read full story

Apple Cinnamon Detox

Dicle Belül has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Apple; is rich in antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals. It also contains phytochemicals that play an important role in liver detoxification. It has been shown to significantly reduce the fat around the waist in overweight individuals.

Read full story
1 comments

Chana Masala

Dicle Belül has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Today, I would like to talk to you about a great recipe that you can easily prepare in your kitchen:

Read full story
7 comments

Lemony Artichoke Dip

Dicle Belül has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Today, I would like to talk to you about a great recipe that you can easily prepare in your kitchen: Lemony Artichoke Dip.

Read full story
1 comments

Foods for Your Health

1. Kale(Borecole)Probably one of the healthiest leafy green vegetables you can munch on, kale has been around since Roman times. Because kale is very easy to grow and even thrives during the cold winter seasonA single cup of kale can trump a whole week’s worth of other foods as it contains:

Read full story

Delicious Falafel Burger

Dicle Belül has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Today, I would like to talk to you about a great recipe that you can easily prepare in your kitchen: Delicious Falafel Burger.

Read full story

Why should we add stones to pots?

Dicle Belül has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Many people love growing plants in pots. Pots, which allow you to grow plants indoors or outdoors as you wish, add color to the area they are located in decoratively. The stones found on the soil in the pot have attracted the attention of many people. So what do these stones do? What are the benefits? Let's examine it.

Read full story
6 comments

Asian Cucumber Salad

Dicle Belül has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Today, I would like to talk to you about a great recipe that you can easily prepare in your kitchen:

Read full story
2 comments

Hang Eucalyptus in the Shower, Tips and Benefits

Dicle Belül has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Hanging eucalyptus in the shower looks beautiful and even spa-like. But that's not the only good thing. Eucalyptus leaves provide a sense of peace and tranquility along with healing properties. It has anti-stress, energizing, and decongestion benefits.

Read full story
6 comments

Homemade Whipped Body Butter

Dicle Belül has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Today, I would like to talk to you about a great recipe that you can easily prepare in your home: Homemade Whipped Body Butter.

Read full story

Make Apple Cider Vinegar at Home

Dicle Belül has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. If you have only used apple cider vinegar in your salads and used to make pickles, you have a lot to learn from these lines. The question 'How is apple cider vinegar made?' has been very curious in recent years. I have prepared a practical recipe for those who want to prepare their apple cider vinegar at home.

Read full story

Cleaning Makeup Sponges

Dicle Belül has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Makeup sponges are a very common tool in makeup applications. But if they are not cleaned regularly, they can cause a buildup of bacteria and dirt and can damage your skin. That's why it's important to clean your makeup sponges regularly.

Read full story

Double Chocolate Biscotti

Dicle Belül has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Today, I would like to talk to you about a great recipe that you can easily prepare in your kitchen: Double Chocolate Biscotti.

Read full story
1 comments

Chickpea Curry

Dicle Belül has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Today, I would like to talk to you about a great recipe that you can easily prepare in your kitchen: Chickpea Curry.

Read full story
2 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy