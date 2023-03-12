dip Photo by Nicholas Barbaros on Unsplash

Today, I would like to talk to you about a great recipe that you can easily prepare in your kitchen: Lemony Artichoke Dip

As you can read below, this dip recipe, which is very easy to make, can be an indispensable alternative. If you have different ideas or suggestions for the recipe whose components and preparation stages I have shared below, and if you think the recipe will be better with these suggestions, please share them with me.

Let's dive into the recipe.

Ingredients:

1 can of white beans, rinsed and drained ( about 1 1/2 cups )

1 1/2 cups of marinated artichokes hearts , drained, and save the marinade!

3 cloves garlic

4 tablespoons tahini

3/4 teaspoons salt

1/4 teaspoon cracked pepper

zest from one lemon, divided

1 tablespoon olive oil

INSTRUCTIONS

Place drained, rinsed white beans in a food processor, add garlic, drained artichoke hearts, tahini, salt, pepper, and lemon zest. Add 1 tablespoon olive oil and 3-4 tablespoons of the marinade and puree until ultra-smooth. In a food processor.

This may take up to 2-3 minutes! You want this as creamy as possible

Taste and adjust the salt adding more to taste. For a runny dip, add a little more marinade, a tablespoon at a time.

Serve with crackers, veggies, chips, or toasty pita bread.

Enjoy

