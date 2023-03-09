Foods for Your Health

superfoods Photo by Thomas Le on Unsplash

3 Superfoods You Need to Get into Your Diet



1. Kale(Borecole)Probably one of the healthiest leafy green vegetables you can munch on, kale has been around since Roman times. Because kale is very easy to grow and even thrives during the cold winter seasonA single cup of kale can trump a whole week’s worth of other foods as it contains:

684 percent of the daily value of vitamin K

206 percent of the suggested daily amount of vitamin A

134 percent of vitamin C (and even more vitamin C in the Scottish curly-leaf variety) Kale has been compared to beef, which is known as a “go-to” food for iron, protein, and calcium.

2. Tomato(LycopersiconesculentumP.Miller) There are over a hundred of varieties of tomato – tiny types like grape, plum, and cherry for snacking pleasure; firm, petite Romas good for cooking

Tomatoes are rich in flavonoids and other phytochemicals that have anti-carcinogenic properties.

One of them is lycopene, a carotenoid antioxidant that gives fruits and vegetables like tomatoes and watermelons a pink or red color.In daily value, tomatoes provide 38 percent vitamin C, 30 percent vitamin A, and 18 percent vitamin K – minus the fat and cholesterol.

3. Artichoke(Cynarascolymus)Artichoke is a perennial thistle and is a member of the sunflower family of vegetables. First cultivated in the Mediterranean regionCalifornia is the largest producer of artichokes in the USArtichokes are a good source of fiber, as it supplies at least 28 percent of the recommended daily value. Aside from helping you move waste out of your system regularly, fiber can help also:

Lower blood sugar and blood pressure levels



Prevent inflammation and protect heart health



Reduce your lipoprotein or "bad" cholesterol levels

Enjoy

You May Like:

Hang Eucalyptus in the Shower, Tips and Benefits

Make Apple Cider Vinegar at Home

Sources:

Superfoods: Supercharge Your Health and Nutrition Naturally Dr. Joseph Mercola

Sources:

i Oxford Dictionaries

ii CNN, November 7, 2012

iii Superfoods: The Food and Medicine of the Future,2009, p.5

iv Daily Mail UK

v Encyclopedia of Life

vi World’s Healthiest Foods

vii Medical News Today

viii Organic Facts

ix Herb Wisdom

x Huffington Post, June 11, 2011

xi Superfoods for Super Health

xii Reboot with Joe

xiii Healthy Kitchens

xiv The Kitchn

xv Food Safety

xvi Rodale News

xvii University of California, Division of Agriculture and Natural Resources

xviii Earth Easy

xix Colorado State University Extension

xx Rawfoods-Livingfoods

xxi About Home

xxii Apartment Therapy, July 24, 2009

xxiii Today’s Home Owner

xxiv University of Kentucky College of Agriculture, Food, and Environment

xxv Craftsy, March 22. 2015

xxvi HGTV Gardens

xxvii Cornell University

xxviii P. Allen Smith

xxix Sunset

xxx Bonnie Plants

xxxi Home Life

xxxii University of Purdue Department of Horticulture

xxxiii Modern Farmer, July 30, 2015

xxxiv Penn State Extension College of Agricultural Sciences

xxxv Zone 10

xxxvi The Tasteful Garden

xxxvii Monroe Works

xxxviii Penn State Center for Sustainability Community Garden

xxxix Farmer’s Almanac, Sept. 22, 2008

xl Garden.org

xli Harvest to Table, April 6, 2015

xlii University of California, Division of Agriculture and Natural Resources: Marin Master Gardeners xliii The Guardian, December 6, 2013

xliv Thompson & Morgan

xlv Portland Nursery

xlvi Urban Farmer