Foods for Your Health

3 Superfoods You Need to Get into Your Diet
1. Kale(Borecole)Probably one of the healthiest leafy green vegetables you can munch on, kale has been around since Roman times. Because kale is very easy to grow and even thrives during the cold winter seasonA single cup of kale can trump a whole week’s worth of other foods as it contains:
- 684 percent of the daily value of vitamin K
- 206 percent of the suggested daily amount of vitamin A
- 134 percent of vitamin C (and even more vitamin C in the Scottish curly-leaf variety) Kale has been compared to beef, which is known as a “go-to” food for iron, protein, and calcium.
2. Tomato(LycopersiconesculentumP.Miller) There are over a hundred of varieties of tomato – tiny types like grape, plum, and cherry for snacking pleasure; firm, petite Romas good for cooking
Tomatoes are rich in flavonoids and other phytochemicals that have anti-carcinogenic properties.
One of them is lycopene, a carotenoid antioxidant that gives fruits and vegetables like tomatoes and watermelons a pink or red color.In daily value, tomatoes provide 38 percent vitamin C, 30 percent vitamin A, and 18 percent vitamin K – minus the fat and cholesterol.
3. Artichoke(Cynarascolymus)Artichoke is a perennial thistle and is a member of the sunflower family of vegetables. First cultivated in the Mediterranean regionCalifornia is the largest producer of artichokes in the USArtichokes are a good source of fiber, as it supplies at least 28 percent of the recommended daily value. Aside from helping you move waste out of your system regularly, fiber can help also:
- Lower blood sugar and blood pressure levels
- Prevent inflammation and protect heart health
- Reduce your lipoprotein or "bad" cholesterol levels
Enjoy
