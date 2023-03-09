falafel-burger Photo by Alesia Kozik

Dicle Belül has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Today, I would like to talk to you about a great recipe that you can easily prepare in your kitchen: Delicious Falafel Burger

As you can read below, this recipe, which is very easy to make, can be an indispensable alternative. If you have different ideas or suggestions for the recipe whose components and preparation stages I have shared below, and if you think the recipe will be better with these suggestions, please share them with me.

Let's dive into the recipe.

falafel Photo by Ludovic Avice on Unsplash

Ingredients

400g chickpeas, rinsed and drained

1 small red onion, chopped

2 garlic cloves, chopped

a handful of parsley

1 tsp ground cumin

1 tsp ground coriander

½ tsp harissa paste

2 tbsp chickpea flour

2 tbsp avocado oil

toasted pitta bread, to serve

150g tomato salsa, to serve

green salad, to serve

To Make:

Drain the chickpeas and pat dry with kitchen paper. Tip into a food processor along with the onion, garlic, parsley, cumin, coriander, harissa paste, flour, and a little salt. Blend until fairly smooth, then shape into four patties with your hands.



Heat the avocado oil in a non-stick frying pan, and fry the burgers for 3 mins on each side until lightly golden. Serve with toasted pitta bread, tomato salsa, and green salad.

You may Like:

Asian Cucumber Salad

Chickpea Curry

Broccoli Croquettes and Soup

Corn Chowder

Chocolate Chip Cookies

Enjoy

Discover outrageously tasty, super satisfying plant-based meals. Purple Carrot - $30 Off for First Order! Code: carrot30 just for my followers. Don't miss it.