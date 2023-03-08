Asian Cucumber Salad

Dicle Belul

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zlMBD_0lAo2h2K00
cucumber saladPhoto byAlex Bayev

Dicle Belül has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Today, I would like to talk to you about a great recipe that you can easily prepare in your kitchen:

Asian Cucumber Salad

As you can read below, this recipe, which is very easy to make, can be an indispensable alternative. If you have different ideas or suggestions for the recipe whose components and preparation stages I have shared below, and if you think the recipe will be better with these suggestions, please share them with me.

Let's dive into the recipe.

Ingredients:

INSTRUCTIONS

  1. Using the tines of a fork, score the cucumbers lengthwise- this will help the dressing cling to the cucumber.
  2. Slice the cucumbers thinly. Place in a bowl and toss with the salt to help them release water. Let this stand while you gather the remaining ingredients.
  3. Strain the cucumbers, (do not rinse) place them in a large bowl and add the scallions, ginger, garlic, rice vinegar, soy sauce, sesame oil, red chili paste, and toasted sesame seed
  4. Mix to combine.
  5. Taste and adjust the salt to your liking. Add more chili paste if you like.
  6. Refrigerate until ready to serve.  
  • This is best served the same day but will keep up to 3 days.

You may like :

Apple cider vinegar at home

Double Chocolat Biscotti

Chickpea Curry

Enjoy

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# cucumber salad# side dish# healthy recipe# newyork# Asian inspired recipes

Comments / 2

Published by

Certified Vegan Nutritionist Personal Trainer Content Creator

New York, NY
7K followers

More from Dicle Belul

Vegetable Pancake Korean Inspired

Dicle Belül has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Today, I would like to talk to you about a great recipe that you can easily prepare in your kitchen:

Read full story

Spider Web On Flowers

Dicle Belül has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. How does a spider web pass through flowers? Why does it occur? What to do so that it does not happen? One day, you saw that there was a web layer on the leaves of your plant. First, the thought that a naughty spider has come and knitted its webs on my plant prevails. You immediately go and start washing the plant leaves under water. And you are relieved to think that this problem is over. But hours later or the next day, you face the same problem again and that's when you realize the difference of the problem. Who weaves these webs? Is it an outside spider or something else?

Read full story

Tips: Ideal Place for your Plants at Home

Dicle Belül has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Where should your plants stand at home? Where you place your plant at home is perhaps the most important factor in its healthy growth. Some spots are great locations for certain species, while others may not. For this reason, determine the location of your plants taking this into account.

Read full story

Creamy Peanut Pudding - No sugar

Dicle Belül has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Today, I would like to talk to you about a great recipe that you can easily prepare in your kitchen:

Read full story

How to resolve iron deficiency in plants?

Dicle Belül has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. How to solve the iron deficiency in plants? What are the symptoms of iron deficiency?

Read full story

Sweet Potato Soup

Dicle Belül has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Today, I would like to talk to you about a great recipe that you can easily prepare in your kitchen:

Read full story

Apple Cinnamon Detox

Dicle Belül has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Apple; is rich in antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals. It also contains phytochemicals that play an important role in liver detoxification. It has been shown to significantly reduce the fat around the waist in overweight individuals.

Read full story
1 comments

Chana Masala

Dicle Belül has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Today, I would like to talk to you about a great recipe that you can easily prepare in your kitchen:

Read full story
7 comments

Easy Homemade Travel Snacks

Dicle Belül has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Today, I would like to talk to you about a great recipe that you can easily prepare in your kitchen:

Read full story

Lemony Artichoke Dip

Dicle Belül has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Today, I would like to talk to you about a great recipe that you can easily prepare in your kitchen: Lemony Artichoke Dip.

Read full story
1 comments

Foods for Your Health

1. Kale(Borecole)Probably one of the healthiest leafy green vegetables you can munch on, kale has been around since Roman times. Because kale is very easy to grow and even thrives during the cold winter seasonA single cup of kale can trump a whole week’s worth of other foods as it contains:

Read full story

Delicious Falafel Burger

Dicle Belül has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Today, I would like to talk to you about a great recipe that you can easily prepare in your kitchen: Delicious Falafel Burger.

Read full story

Why should we add stones to pots?

Dicle Belül has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Many people love growing plants in pots. Pots, which allow you to grow plants indoors or outdoors as you wish, add color to the area they are located in decoratively. The stones found on the soil in the pot have attracted the attention of many people. So what do these stones do? What are the benefits? Let's examine it.

Read full story
6 comments

Hang Eucalyptus in the Shower, Tips and Benefits

Dicle Belül has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Hanging eucalyptus in the shower looks beautiful and even spa-like. But that's not the only good thing. Eucalyptus leaves provide a sense of peace and tranquility along with healing properties. It has anti-stress, energizing, and decongestion benefits.

Read full story
6 comments

Homemade Whipped Body Butter

Dicle Belül has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Today, I would like to talk to you about a great recipe that you can easily prepare in your home: Homemade Whipped Body Butter.

Read full story

Make Apple Cider Vinegar at Home

Dicle Belül has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. If you have only used apple cider vinegar in your salads and used to make pickles, you have a lot to learn from these lines. The question 'How is apple cider vinegar made?' has been very curious in recent years. I have prepared a practical recipe for those who want to prepare their apple cider vinegar at home.

Read full story

Cleaning Makeup Sponges

Dicle Belül has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Makeup sponges are a very common tool in makeup applications. But if they are not cleaned regularly, they can cause a buildup of bacteria and dirt and can damage your skin. That's why it's important to clean your makeup sponges regularly.

Read full story

Double Chocolate Biscotti

Dicle Belül has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Today, I would like to talk to you about a great recipe that you can easily prepare in your kitchen: Double Chocolate Biscotti.

Read full story
1 comments

Chickpea Curry

Dicle Belül has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Today, I would like to talk to you about a great recipe that you can easily prepare in your kitchen: Chickpea Curry.

Read full story
2 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy