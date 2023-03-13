body whipped cream Photo by freepik

Today, I would like to talk to you about a great recipe that you can easily prepare in your home: Homemade Whipped Body Butter

It's just 4 ingredients.

Ingredients

Instructions

Melt the shea butter, coconut oil and sweet almond oil in a saucepan or double boiler over medium heat. Add essential oils and stir to mix well. Transfer to a mixing bowl and place in the fridge to let cool. Allow mixture to cool completely until the oils solidify (I usually leave mine in the fridge overnight... You can place it in the freezer to cool quicker, but be sure to set a timer so you don't forget about it and let it freeze!) Once the mixture is completely cooled, use a hand beater or stand mixer to whip the mixture. Spoon into a clean Mason jar and seal with a lid (you can reuse an old lid for this). Add a pretty label

You can store it for around 3 months.

If you live somewhere very warm or it’s the height of summer, you might want to store your whipped body butter in the fridge.

If your body butter is still quite melty or soft even in cooler temps, you may want to try reducing the amount of shea butter by half and instead use 1/4 cup shea butter and 1/4 cup cocoa butter.

Enjoy