Cleaning Makeup Sponges

Makeup sponges are a very common tool in makeup applications. But if they are not cleaned regularly, they can cause a buildup of bacteria and dirt and can damage your skin. That's why it's important to clean your makeup sponges regularly.

You can follow the steps below to clean the makeup sponge:

Step 1: Wet the makeup sponge. Wet your makeup sponge thoroughly with warm water first. This will help you remove makeup more easily.

Step 2: Apply the cleanser to your makeup sponge. This is important to keep your tools germ free and safe for your skin.

Step 3: Scrub the makeup sponge. Gently rub your makeup sponge and lather. While doing this, gently squeeze the sponge and let the cleaner absorb into it. Also, scrub the entire surface of the makeup sponge so that all dirt and makeup residue is removed.

Step 4: Rinse. Rinse your makeup sponge and squeeze until the water runs clear. Rinse your sponge with clean water to make sure your makeup sponge is clean.

Step 5: Dry. Gently dry your makeup sponge with a towel (this one is great for the face )and then let it dry naturally. Do not expose your makeup sponge to direct sunlight as this can damage your sponge.

You can clean your makeup sponge regularly by following these steps. You might consider cleaning your makeup sponges a few times a week so it stays clean and hygienic.

Hope this article helped :)

Enjoy!