Double Chocolate Biscotti

Dicle Belul

chocolate biscotti

Today, I would like to talk to you about a great recipe that you can easily prepare in your kitchen: Double Chocolate Biscotti

As you can read below, this recipe, which is very easy to make, can be an indispensable alternative. If you have different ideas or suggestions for the recipe whose components and preparation stages I have shared below, and if you think the recipe will be better with these suggestions, please share them with me.

Super easy, delish, great for gift baskets and sharing with loved ones!

Let's dive into the recipe.

Ingredients:

Instructions:

1. mix all the ingredients, dust flour, and shape it into a rectangular.

2. bake at 350℉ / 180℃ for 20 minutes.

3. slice the dough 1/2' thick, put it back to the oven, and bake another 20 minutes at the same temperature.

4. flip over the biscotti, then bake 20 minutes more at the same temperature or until crispy.

This recipe going to be your next favorite! Let me know in the comments if you have and recipe or meal ideas, love to see the variety and different cuisine meals.

Tag me on your pictures if you give this recipe a try

Enjoy

