Chickpea Curry

Dicle Belul

Photo byroam in coloronUnsplash

Today, I would like to talk to you about a great recipe that you can easily prepare in your kitchen: Chickpea Curry

As you can read below, this recipe, which is very easy to make, can be an indispensable alternative. If you have different ideas or suggestions for the recipe whose components and preparation stages I have shared below, and if you think the recipe will be better with these suggestions, please share them with me.

Let's dive into the recipe.

Ingredients:

  • 2 tablespoons avocado oil or neutral-flavored oil of choice
  • 2 teaspoons coriander seeds
  • 1 heaping teaspoon of cumin seeds
  • 1 large yellow or red onion, finely diced
  • 5-6 garlic cloves, minced
  • 2- inch piece fresh ginger, minced or grated
  • 2 serrano peppers, diced
  • 2 tablespoons tomato paste
  • 2 Roma tomatoes, diced
  • 2 teaspoons kosher salt
  • 1 can of full-fat coconut milk
  • ½ cup (120 mL) water
  • 2 cans chickpeas, drained and rinsed
  • 2-3 tablespoons tahini,
  • 1/2 teaspoon organic coconut sugar
  • 1 small head of Swiss chard or lacinato kale
  • 2 teaspoons garam masala
  • 1 tablespoon Freshly squeezed lemon or lime juice,
  • 1 big handful of cilantro leaves and tender stems, chopped
  • 1 big handful of fresh mint leaves, chopped
  • 1 ½ teaspoons curry powder
  • 1 teaspoon ground coriander
  • ½ teaspoon ground cinnamon
  • 1/2 teaspoon freshly grated nutmeg
  • ¼ teaspoon ground turmeric
  • A generous amount of freshly cracked black pepper

INSTRUCTIONS

  • Keep a small bowl of water nearby for deglazing. Heat the oil in a 12-inch heavy-bottomed sauté pan or medium-sized Dutch oven over medium-high heat. Once hot, add the cumin and coriander seeds for about 1 minute, tossing frequently, don’t let them burn! Cook for just 20 seconds to prevent burning.
  • Add the onions with a big pinch of salt and cook for 5 minutes, until starting to get some color. If the spices start to darken, lower the heat to medium. Add a splash of water as needed to prevent onions from browning. Add garlic, ginger, serrano peppers, and cook for 1 to 2 minutes, stirring frequently.
  • Add Ground Spices and tomato paste and stir frequently for 90 seconds. If it dries out, add a splash of water. Add tomatoes + 2 teaspoons kosher salt. Use tomato juices to scrape up browned bits. Cook for 5 minutes, or until tomatoes are soft and the oil starts to release from them.
  • Pour in chickpeas, coconut milk, water, tahini, and sugar. Stir well and bring to a simmer. Cover and simmer for 15 to 20 minutes, opening the pot to stir occasionally.
  • Meanwhile, rinse Swiss chard (or kale) and cilantro and mint. For the greens, remove the center ribs and discard. Roll the leaves and up slice the leaves very thinly. Chop the cilantro and mint.
  • After the simmer time, add the greens. Simmer until tender and wilted, 4 to 5 minutes. Stir in the garam masala to combine.
  • Off the heat, squeeze in a little lemon or lime juice, cilantro, and mint. Season to taste with salt (about ½ teaspoon kosher salt).
  • Rest for 5 to 15 minutes to allow flavors to meld.
  • Serve with cooked rice or naan. Easy naan recipe

Enjoy

