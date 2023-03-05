How to clean the dishwasher?

dishwasher Photo by Nathan Dumlao on Unsplash

Admit it, it's been a long time since you cleaned your dishwasher. While it may seem like your dishwasher is supposed to clean itself, the truth is it definitely won't. If you don't clean it, your dishwasher can turn into a nest of bacteria and fungus, or even a cesspool, even if it's bad for you. It can also emit bad odors thanks to the accumulated food particles.

To kill germs in your machine, first, clean the soap residue and oil film. Remove the dirt accumulated in the drain pipe of the machine with a paper towel. Then, pour a cup of white vinegar into your empty machine and run it at the highest temperature. If you want to remove the smell of the machine, just pour a cup of baking soda into the empty machine and run it at the highest temperature.

If you notice that the water in your dishwasher is rusty brown, the culprit is that your iron in the water or your dishwasher detergent has deteriorated.

Over time, food particles, dirt, and soap scum build up in your dishwasher, which not only leaves behind an unpleasant odor but can also cause your appliance to work less effectively. You should wipe your dishwasher once a week and do a deep cleaning at least once a month. If you notice a slight odor or your dishes aren't as clean as they used to be, try washing them with vinegar.

To clean and deodorize the dishwasher, put a few scoops of sugar-free lemonade powder in the detergent section of the machine and run your machine empty once. The smell will disappear immediately.

The first step to dishwasher cleaning is reaching down the drain and cleaning up any residue you find. Pull out the bottom rack of your dishwasher and check for food or debris stuck in the drain. We recommend wearing rubber gloves for this task. Removing food residues will help your dishwasher drain faster and reduce residue on your dishes.

Fill your sink with hot soapy water. Then remove the filter at the bottom of your dishwasher. If the filter is not clean, your dishes will not be clean either. Submerge the filter in the soapy water mixture in the sink while continuing to do the following.

Note: If there are any particles stuck to the mesh or plastic parts, you can use a soft toothbrush to carefully clean each corner.

To deep clean your dishwasher, place a container of pure white vinegar on your top rack. White vinegar is a serious aid when it comes to cleaning, and it's great for softening dirt and removing lingering odors. With a cup of vinegar, run your dishwasher on a normal hot cycle (please do not put dishes) without detergent or soap. While you wait for the vinegar cleaning to finish, you can wipe the outside of your dishwasher. Use an all-purpose cleaner and a microfiber cloth to remove smudges and dirt from the cover, handle, and buttons.

When the vinegar is finished cleaning, remove the glass from the top rack. Then take a glass of baking soda and sprinkle it evenly on the bottom rack of the dishwasher. Run the machine on the hottest water setting (again without detergent). Baking soda not only neutralizes the vinegar, but it also helps dislodge any remaining dirt and acts as a deodorizer.

The best way to keep your dishwasher running well is to clean it frequently. Deep cleaning is recommended at least once a month. When cleaning, do not forget to check the filter and any food particles stuck in it.

