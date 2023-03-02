Tips: Remove Dried Oil Stain

cloths Photo by Muhammad-taha Ibrahim

Dicle Belül has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

How to remove dried stain oil? Oil stain, which occurs during cooking and is often annoying, is known as one of the toughest control. Especially dried oil residues do not create a pleasant appearance on the clothes and must be cleaned directly.

You can take advantage of home remedies to remove dried stain oils from different types of fabrics. Here are the materials you can use to remove dried stain oils.

Dishwashing Liquid

Dishwashing detergent is ideal for removing oil stains, especially on carpets and clothes.

First, you need to pour the dish soap on the oil stain and wait for about 5 minutes. In the stain removal process, be careful to make sure that the dishwashing liquid does not contain bleach. It is also recommended that you do not prefer dishwashing detergents containing lemon. Otherwise, discoloration problems may be seen on your clothes.

After leaving the dishwashing liquid on the oil stain for 5 minutes, you should wipe the oil stain with a damp cloth and then wash your clothes in the washing machine with a suitable washing program.

Baking soda

One of the most effective materials you can use when removing oil stains is baking soda. You should pour some baking soda on the oil-stained surface and then brush the oil stain with a toothbrush.

You have to be quite gentle when brushing the oil stain. Thus, you can complete the cleaning process without damaging the oil-stained surface. If the oil stain is a tomato paste oil stain, you can also add dish soap to the baking soda.

Starch

Starch is ideal for removing oil stains, especially on woolen clothes. You should add a tablespoon of starch to the oil-stained area and then press a wet cloth over the starch. By performing the aforementioned process, you can ensure that the oil stain is transferred to the damp cloth.

Baby powder

Baby powder is ideal for removing oil stains, especially on delicate fabrics such as silk and satin. To remove the oil stain on your delicate fabric, you must first pour a certain amount of baby powder onto the oil stain. Then you should wait for 10 minutes and let the baby powder penetrate the oil stain well.

When the waiting period is over, you should wet a cotton cloth with warm water and press it to the area where the oil stain is. In this way, you can ensure that the oil stain penetrates the damp cloth.

After performing the aforementioned operations, you can wash the garment in the washing machine by choosing a delicate washing program and ensure that your clothes are completely free of oil stains.

Ether

Ether is one of the materials frequently used to remove oil stains, especially on synthetic fabrics. Ether, which is a volatile substance, allows you to perform the oil stain removal process in a very practical way.

To remove the oil stain with ether, you must first dip a damp cloth in some ether and then carefully wipe the stained area with the cloth. It is recommended to carry out the oil stain removal process with ether outdoors, if possible. It is much healthier to use ether, which is a volatile substance, on the balcony or garden of your home.

Salt

You can remove oil stains from your clothes with salt. For this, you should first sprinkle some salt on the oil-stained area. Then you should wait for about 10 minutes. During the waiting period, the salt will penetrate the stain well, making it easier to remove the oil stain.

When the waiting period is over, you should wash the clothes in the washing machine, taking into account the washing instructions for your clothes.

While the salt will remove the oil stain with the washing process, the laundry detergent will integrate with the water and prevent the oil stain from leaving any traces. It is also important to choose the appropriate washing program before performing the washing process.

Find me on Instagram

Enjoy

Discover outrageously tasty, super satisfying plant-based meals. Purple Carrot - $30 Off for First Order! Code: carrot30 just for my followers. Don't miss it.