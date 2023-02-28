Tips: Intense exercises

Dicle Belül has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

The intense level of training done the previous day can make you feel tired during the day. By changing your recovery methods after exercise, you can speed up the body repair process!

Whether you're new to the sport or a seasoned fitness lover, you're probably familiar with the high sense of motivation you feel after finishing a workout. Because when you move, the burst of endorphins that attack your body helps you keep your mood in order and keep your health on track. However, if you do not allow your body to fully recover after an intense workout, you may experience a drop in performance. When there is not enough recovery after exercise, it is normal to feel tired with physical fatigue and exhaustion, headache, and nausea. During exercise, glycogen stores in the muscles are depleted, which can make you feel dizzy. You also lose electrolytes through sweat, which causes a drop in blood pressure that can cause dizziness. The recovery process after exercise

Helps reduce muscle pain. It rebuilds the energy stores in the body and prevents the accumulation of toxins. So how can you activate recovery as a result of intense workouts?

Listen to your body

It can be tempting to cross the pain barrier while exercising. For example, feeling the burn when panting or lifting weights in a HIIT workout is pretty much an integral part of a workout. If you go overboard with exercise intensity, you're likely to experience exercise symptoms such as cramps, dizziness, and physical illness. These could be cues that your body is telling you to stop and rest. So don't ignore the signs.

Try an active 'Recovery Workout'

Healing doesn't have to mean "sleeping on the couch all day"! Gentle movement, known as active rest, can help circulation, muscle recovery, and energy levels between workouts. But you have to make sure you listen to your body so you don't overdo it. In a HIIT workout, you can do a light walk between high-energy moves. During training, you can prefer more active resting techniques instead of resting on the mat.

Dont skip stretching

If you've had a workout during a busy workday, it can often be tempting to skip a stretch. The thought of getting to work right away can skip stretching, which is one of the most necessary steps for training. But only five minutes is enough for the recovery process to be effective! You can use the five minutes you have to stretch by working on areas that feel intense. Focusing directly on the muscles you activate helps increase blood flow in these muscle groups. This speeds healing and reduces pain.

Water Support

Make fluid intake a priority after intense exercise to help optimize the body's recovery. Make sure you always drink enough water and take electrolyte supplements.

