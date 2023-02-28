chocolate chip Photo by Shakti Rajpurohit on Unsplash

Today, I would like to talk to you about a great recipe that you can easily prepare in your kitchen: Chocolate Chip Cookies

As you can read below, this recipe, which is very easy to make, can be an indispensable alternative. If you have different ideas or suggestions for the recipe whose components and preparation stages I have shared below, and if you think the recipe will be better with these suggestions, please share them with me.

Let's dive into the recipe.

Ingredients:

1 cup oat, or spelt flour

1/2 tsp baking soda

pinch of salt

1/4 cup sugar or replacement

1/4 cup coconut sugar

1/3 cup vegan chocolate chips

2 tbsp milk of choice, plus more if needed

2 tbsp oil or melted vegan butter - feel free to use regular

1/4 tsp pure vanilla extract

Combine all dry ingredients in a bowl, then stir in wet to form a dough – it will be dry at first, so keep stirring until a cookie-dough texture is achieved. If needed, add 1-2 tbsp extra milk of choice.

Form into one big ball, then either refrigerate at least 2 hours or freeze until the dough is cold. Once dough is chilled, preheat oven to 325 F.

Form dough balls with a cookie scoop, and place on a greased baking tray, leaving enough room between cookies for them to spread. Bake 11 minutes on the center rack. They’ll look underdone when you take them out. Let them cool on the baking tray 10 minutes before touching, during which time they will firm up.

You can also choose to make extra cookie dough balls and freeze them to bake at a later date.

Enjoy!

