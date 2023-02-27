What can be done to prevent dust in the house?

dust Photo by Dane Deaner on Unsplash

Have you ever witnessed dust accumulating on your newly cleaned furniture as if it had never been wiped? If you have a child who messes up the house like me, you have pets as a source of hair in your house, and you have to remove summer and winter clothes during seasonal changes, then you are faced with tough dust wars at home, especially in the bedroom.

The more people and pets there are in a house or room, the more dust it is bound to collect. Because dust is basically caused by dead skin, hair, feathers, fabric tissues, dirt, and mites that can multiply in any temperature and suitable room, carried from other rooms or from outside, therefore, controlling the amount of dust in the entire house, especially in the bedroom as a space where we dress and undress, store our clothes and sleep for a while each night, is a really difficult task, but not impossible.

In addition to using a regular vacuum cleaner and cleaning to minimize the amount of dust in the bedroom, it can be really helpful to consider some recommendations in terms of decoration.

Mites can multiply easily on carpets, so you can choose other flooring options instead of carpets so that the mites do not make their own nests. It is ideal for materials such as parquet, laminate, and tiles, as it is easy to sweep and wipe. Keep in mind that the bedroom can also look gorgeous without a carpet.

Tiles in pretty patterns can eliminate the need for a carpet or rug and bring a fresh breeze to the room.

Dust adheres more to anything covered with fabric, such as carpet. If you are going to use fabric upholstered furniture in your bedroom, choose pillows and cushions that can be easily wiped with a cloth or are removable and washable. Leather sofas can also be a great option with their easy-to-clean and dust-proof features, and you can include fabrics in the decoration by using pillows that only add emphasis, without going too far.

Excess items never look good, and they also make it difficult to clean when dust occurs. For this reason, it would be a good idea to keep the use of accessories to a minimum in the bedroom. You can create unique designs by minimizing the use of accessories.

When cleaning your room from small trinkets and accessories, you can get rid of them completely or hide them in a place where they will not collect dust. You can place your accessories in drawers, cabinets, and boxes to prevent them from being exposed. You can gain extra storage space, especially with beds with drawers or base areas at the bottom.

To store your electronic items, dressers and desks with foldable covers, which always look nice in the bedroom, can help you keep your work area and office supplies protected from dust.

