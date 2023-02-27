Be ecological, Live healthy

home Photo by pvproductions

Everything from the air we breathe to the food we eat should be for a healthier and more ecological environment. So it is necessary to start with home life.

There are actually very simple rules for living in an environmentally friendly, nature-friendly house. From the textiles, you use to the furniture, from the electricity you consume to the water, and even the conditions for storing your food, we can turn our home into a healthier home with small but profitable applications.

By choosing porcelain, glass, calcium, and resin-based kitchen countertops, you reduce the damage caused by chemical wastes and protect your health by minimizing VOC (Volatile Organic Compounds).

Allergies? Has shortness of breath started? In short, are the walls of your house torturing you? So change your paint immediately and choose mineral and milk-based paints made of natural raw materials. By using organic components instead of conventional paints, you can live in a healthier home while protecting the environment.

There is a practical and very healthy way to easily clean sinks and faucets that get stained with different chemicals and water over time: Wiping thoroughly with a damp cloth on which you have poured some lemon and vinegar.

Are you looking for a %100 natural perfume for house cleaning? Drop 8-10 drops of tea tree (Indian laurel) into 250 ml of water and pour into the spray. Let it rest closed for 24 hours. Then you can clean the whole house, even children's chairs, toys, and closets. Wipe with a dry cloth after wringing.

Another situation that threatens our health is now being exposed to too much radiation. It is not easy to prevent this in workplaces, but it is necessary to achieve it at home now.

If you work at home, organize a separate corner for it. Using computers in areas that need rest and relaxation, such as bedrooms, emits radiation, which impairs sleep quality and causes nightmares.

Keep cell phones, tablets, and laptops away from your bedroom and your children's bedroom.

Do not use a bed/bedstead with an electrical outlet and all metal construction.

Prefer classic alarm clocks to electronic ones, do not install your mobile phone or tablet.

Overhaul the entire electrical installation of the house once a year, to prevent leaks.

Unplug the TV at night. Because even if the devices are turned off, the cables continue to produce electromagnetic fields when plugged in.

