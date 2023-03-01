Carrot Cake

Dicle Belul

carrot cake

Dicle Belül has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Today, I would like to talk to you about a great recipe that you can easily prepare in your kitchen: Carrot Cake.

As you can read below, this cake recipe, which is very easy to make, can be an indispensable alternative. If you have different ideas or suggestions for the recipe whose components and preparation stages I have shared below, and if you think the recipe will be better with these suggestions, please share them with me.

Let's dive into the recipe.

Ingredients

  • 1 cup shredded carrot, (200g)
  • 1/2 cup applesauce
  • 1/4 cup oil
  • 2 tsp vinegar
  • 2 tsp pure vanilla extract
  • 1 1/2 cups spelt, or GF flour
  • 2 tsp Ceylon cinnamon
  • 3/4 tsp salt
  • 1/2 tsp baking soda
  • 1/2 cup coconut sugar
  • 1/4 cup raisins
  • A handful of chopped pecans and walnuts

Preheat oven to 350 F.

Line an 8-inch pan with parchment. In a mixing bowl, whisk together the first 5 ingredients and let sit at least 10 minutes or refrigerate overnight. Stir in all remaining ingredients. Pour into the pan, and smooth down.

Bake for 30 - 35 minutes or until a toothpick inserted into the cake comes out clean. The cake tastes sweeter and has a lighter texture the next day

Enjoy your cake!

