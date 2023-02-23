Room Decoration - Feng Shui

roomdeco Photo by Taryn Elliott

In daily life, while we can spend hours in a place without getting bored, some say, “I have to get out of here as soon as possible!” we get the feeling. Well, have you ever thought about how such a big difference occurs between places? Could Feng Shui be one of the answers to this question?

Bedroom

The most important detail is not to have a mirror in the room. If there is a mirror, a screen can be brought in front of it. Lighting and mirrors are strong elements in Feng Shui. They identify with the light. For this reason, it is necessary to reduce the light intensity of the lighting in the bedroom. You can choose electrical switches with dimmers. If the windows are large, you can choose opaque curtains. Thin curtains and tulle can interrupt sleep. One of the distractions that interrupt sleep is electronic gadgets. Try to reduce the energy from electronic devices. Headboard on the cot will make you feel more secure. Place your bed away from the door, if possible, so that you do not see the door. Small bedrooms make you feel more secure and peaceful. For this reason, in Feng Shui, it is recommended to put furniture such as a make-up table and wardrobe in a different room. If your bedroom is large enough, you can use the dividers. It is also recommended not to place objects or books under the bed for good energy flow. Your bed should not be leaning against the wall but should be positioned in the middle to center the space.

Kitchen

The kitchen is one of the areas where home traffic is the most intense. Therefore, tones such as yellow and white can be used that make us feel good. Warm tones may be your preference in kitchens where sociability is at the forefront. You can use live fruits and vegetables as decorative on your counter or kitchen table. Lighting that activates positive energy is also one of the details that should not be skipped. The location of the kitchen is important as it symbolizes the happiness and nourishment of the family. Another important point to be considered is that the kitchen utensils should be placed in such a way that they do not harm each other according to the elements. For example, the dishwasher and the oven should not be side by side.

Dining room

Since it symbolizes the wealthy corner of the family, when designing this important area of ​​​​the house, the most important detail should not be left dark in any corner. For this reason, it is recommended that the selected colors be bright. While designing, make sure that the energy flow is not blocked in the layout of the dining room. For this reason, mirrors and large chandeliers can be used easily in the dining room.

If possible, the dining table should be placed in the middle of the room. If you like rounded, retro furniture, even better; because it is generally recommended to use round furniture in the dining room.

Main Living Area

Take care to stay away from sharp-edged designs as much as possible. However, if you do not prefer rounded designs on surfaces such as furniture, make sure that the corners of your upholstery such as armchairs and sofas are rounded. Make the most of natural light in the living room or living room.

Sunlight is beautiful. You can use auxiliary lightings such as floor lamps and lampshades to lighten dark corners. As much as possible, there should be walls painted in natural colors. Green round-leaved plants are recommended to clear the negative energy in the living room.

Bathrooms

Bathrooms and toilets are considered lost space in Feng Shui. For this reason, it should not be too large. Take care to use the space ideally with as compact solutions as possible. You can choose solutions that will slow down the flow of water in sinks and closets. Be sure to close the lid after using the toilet bowl. As in other living rooms, material selections should be made according to the direction of the house. You can hang a tiny mirror that reflects positive energy on its outer door.

