Today, I would like to talk to you about a great recipe that you can easily prepare in your kitchen: Basil Zucchini Soup

As you can read below, this soup recipe, which is very easy to make, can be an indispensable alternative. If you have different ideas or suggestions for the recipe whose components and preparation stages I have shared below, and if you think the recipe will be better with these suggestions, please share them with me.

Let's dive into the recipe.

Ingredients

½ cup sliced leeks (the tender white and light green parts only)

Avocado oil, for drizzling

1 garlic clove, chopped

2 small zucchini, chopped

¼ cup hemp seeds

½ lemon juice

½ tablespoon miso paste

1 cup water, more as needed for consistency

½ cup fresh basil

sea salt and freshly ground black pepper

Croutons

Instructions

Slice the white and light green parts of the leek into rings. Rinse well, drain, and let dry. Heat a drizzle of avocado in a small skillet over medium-low heat. Add the leeks and a pinch of salt and cook until very soft, 5 to 8 minutes. The leeks should be a bit translucent and should not have a bitter taste. Stir in the garlic and cook for another 1-2 min. Remove from the heat. In a blender, combine the leek mixture with the zucchini, hemp seeds, lemon juice, miso, water and a few grinds of pepper and blend until smooth. Add the basil and blend again. Add more water if you prefer a thinner consistency.

Enjoy

