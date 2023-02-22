mattress cleaning Photo by Rachel Claire

Mattress cleaning with baking soda is one of the practical cleaning tips that many people do not know. The hygiene of your bed where you sleep every day is a very important issue. In addition to removing instant stains and dirt, do not forget that you need to clean it periodically.

Vacuuming your mattress once a month will help you remove dust, dead skin, and debris that builds up over time. It's important to use a clean broom head, or you'll just carry the dirt back to your bed. If your mattress is not suitable for cleaning with a vacuum cleaner, you can also clean the dust residues with a clean and damp wet cloth and leave it to dry.

First of all, after thoroughly vacuuming the mattress with the vacuum cleaner's seat cleaning apparatus, sprinkle a pack of baking soda over the entire surface of the mattress with a sieve and cover the entire surface with baking soda. Do this in the morning and leave the bed like this until the night, and then pull it all out with the vacuum cleaner's seat cleaning apparatus. Now you will have completed the bed cleaning process with baking soda.

Dirt such as dust and sweat marks accumulated in your bed will start to smell in your bed over time. To make your bed smell clean and fresh again, pour baking soda on it and leave it for half an hour, and then vacuum it.

Since baking soda is a natural deodorizer, it will also remove bad odors from your mattress. If you want your bed to smell good, you can add five drops of lavender oil to the baking soda and pour it on your bed. The fragrant oil will make you sleep comfortably in your bed at night.

