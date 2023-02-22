Home Design - Feng Shui

Feng Shui Photo by Roberto Nickson

Feng Shui is a practiced art that helps us attract success, health, wealth, happiness, positive luck, and energy in our lives. In the Far East, it is believed that there is a life energy called chi. It is found in nature, in the universe, in our bodies, and everywhere we live. The spaces directed with the right arrangements are fed with the right vibrations and reach the desired target. But spaces decorated with wrong choices and misconfigured become prisoners of the negative destructive cycle. It decreases and disappears due to unfavorable positioning; Because the practice of Feng Shui determines the quality of life of a person, and allows the standard of living to rise.

“The first and most important step is to prepare a settlement plan for all family members. In the philosophy of Feng Shui, living rooms are considered the heart of the space. They are living areas that concern all family members and require great care and importance.

The first important step in the arrangement of living rooms is the preparation and implementation of a layout that supports the goals and development of all family members. The compass direction with which these important living spaces coincide is also a major factor in the arrangements.

To list the suggestions in line with the compass directions used in Feng Shui:

A hall in the eastern compass direction promotes growth and development.

A living room coinciding with the southeast compass direction brings abundance to family members.

A living room coinciding with the south compass direction is related to our position in society.

A living room coinciding with the southwest compass direction is also a perfect case.

A living room that coincides with the western compass field is for children.

A living room coinciding with the northwest compass direction is about journeys, the guiding people in our lives.

A living room that coincides with the northeast compass direction is about education.

A living room that coincides with the north compass direction brings great support and luck, especially for those who work in the family to progress in their business life.

The eastern compass direction favors growth and development. It is about good family relationships, social life, friends, and our health. If a family member has a health problem, if family relations are broken, you can decorate your home with wooden furniture and live healthy plants.

The southeast compass direction brings abundance and fertility to family members. It is about money, fortune, material gain, and abundance. If you want to make more financial gain and save money, you can place a small ornamental pool or waterfall in your garden; indoors, you can make room for an aquarium with lucky bamboo, small potted plants, 8 orange fish, and 1 blackfish. If you are having problems with your children, if your job requires creativity, if you want to have a child, you should enliven the western compass area by using pastel colors, giving place to metal accessories, choosing white furniture, and sitting groups.

Being at the right time in life, in the right place, and with the right person explains the energy of the northwest compass direction. If there are countries you want to see and visit, if you want to attract support energy into your life, and if you need people to support you, you should activate the northwest compass direction. Large metal accessories, silvers, and gray and white colors should be in the decoration. With such a layout and decoration, we invite people who will contribute to our lives with their kindness. You can also display the objects and accessories you bought during your travels in this area.

The north compass direction brings great support and luck, especially for working people to progress in their business life. If you are not where you want in your job or career, you need to increase the energy of this compass direction.

