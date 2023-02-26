Chocolate Granola Recipe

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wHQf1_0ktpbaok00
granolaPhoto bySuper SnapperonUnsplash

Today, I would like to talk to you about a great recipe that you can easily prepare in your kitchen: Chocolate Granola Recipe

As you can read below, this recipe, which is very easy to make, can be an indispensable alternative. If you have different ideas or suggestions for the recipe whose components and preparation stages I have shared below, and if you think the recipe will be better with these suggestions, please share them with me.

Let's dive into the recipe.

Heat oven to 250 F.

  • In a large mixing bowl, stir the oats, almonds, and cacao nibs together.
  • Warm the maple syrup and the cocoa butter in a small saucepan set over medium heat. When the cocoa butter melts, whisk in the salt, cocoa powder, cinnamon, and cloves until well combined. Turn off the heat and stir in the chocolate extract.
  • Pour the cocoa butter mixture over the oats mixture stirring until well-coated. Transfer the granola mix onto a baking sheet, and then bake for 30-40 minutes, stirring once or twice to promote even cooking.
  • Transfer to the counter, and allow to cool completely.
  • Store in an airtight container at room temperature for up to 1 month.

Enjoy.

