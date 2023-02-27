Common causes of yellowing leaves on houseplants

Dicle Belul

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zbucc_0kry6xrw00
Yellowing leafsPhoto byKarolina Grabowska

Dicle Belül has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Do you know the causes of the yellowing of leaves in houseplants? Yellowing leaves on your houseplants can happen for many different reasons. Sometimes the reason is obvious and you can diagnose and fix it in no time. There may also be times when the problem is more mysterious. In these cases, you may need to change one thing at a time until you see improvement in your plant.

Even after correcting the problem, it is normal for yellowing leaves to fall off over time. If the plant regains health, it will replace these leaves with new ones. Plant care always requires patience. Do your best to find and eliminate the causes of yellowing leaves and wait.

Irrigation Stress

Overwatering or overwatering are the most common culprits when a plant's leaves turn yellow. It is very important to give potted plants only as much water as the plant needs. If you have a yellow-leaved plant, check the soil in the pot. is it dry or wet?

Even though plants don't get enough water, they shed their leaves to conserve water to avoid transpiration (essentially a plant's transpiration pathway). The leaves turn yellow before falling. If the soil is dry and this is happening, start the plant on a regular watering schedule.

Too much watering can also damage the leaves. When the soil is not well-drained, an overdose of water causes waterlogging in the soil and the roots can suffocate. Without oxygen, the roots begin to die.

Aging

As many plants age, the lower leaves turn yellow and fall off. It's just a normal part of their growth. In this case, don't worry. If the plant becomes too tall, you can prune the main stem to encourage new branches and leaves.

General Hydroponics FloraBloom

Cold Air Stream

Cold airflow over tropical plants often causes leaves to turn yellow and drop. This is different from brief exposure to intense cold, which will cause leaves to completely darken or develop pale, clear spots between the veins. If your plant is near an air conditioner in the summer or a drafty window in the winter, move it to a location where there is less breeze. Keep an eye on it to see if the yellow leaves are getting too much. It's also a good idea to spray your plants in the winter to increase humidity.

Air Purifier for Home

Lack of Light

Plants that receive too little light often begin to turn yellow from the lower leaves before they shed their leaves. If that's your problem, there's a clue you can look for.

A plant that has turned yellow from a lack of light begins to turn yellow, usually from the side that is far from the light source. For example, if the leaves near the window receive all the light, there is no yellowing. The most effective way to fix this is to turn your plant a little once a week so all parties have access to natural light. If it is difficult for natural light to come through a window in your home – especially in winter – you may need to install an artificial plant light or two.

Plant Growing Lamp

Nutrient Deficiency

Plant leaves may also turn yellow if the plant is not getting all the nutrients it needs. If you are using hard water or are nitrogen deficient, yellowing may be caused by too much calcium in the water.

If this is the case, the top leaves of the plant turn yellow first. In other cases, you may notice an unusual pattern of yellowing. For example, the veins may remain dark while the tissue between them turns yellow. The nutrients a plant needs vary by species, and some are more selective than others. It's important to try and diagnose the problem properly, otherwise, you could kill the plant while trying to restore it to its former health. You can purchase a small soil kit for soil tests at home. Being able to accurately determine your plant's needs will help tremendously.

Viral Infection

If your plant has a viral infection, yellow spots may appear on the leaves throughout the plant. This may be accompanied by deformed leaves and stems and discolored flowers.

Viral infections in plants may not be treated and can infect all susceptible plants in the vicinity. You should remove the sick plant from the rest of the plants as soon as possible. Check neighboring plants to make sure the spread is under control.

You can take steps to save the plant, but you should first try to identify what the infection is. Some medications contain fungicides, while others may require you to propagate by saving areas of your plant that remain healthy. While the latter option is painful, you may have to throw away any plants you can't save. Wash and sterilize pruning tools or containers before using them on other plants.

Find me on Instagram!

Enjoy.

Discover outrageously tasty, super satisfying plant-based meals. Purple Carrot - $80 Off for First 4 boxes! Code: NewCarrot23 just for my followers. Don't miss it.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# home decoration# home tips# diy# home plants# plant care

Comments / 38

Published by

Certified Vegan Nutritionist Personal Trainer Content Creator

New York, NY
6K followers

More from Dicle Belul

Cleaning Makeup Sponges

Dicle Belül has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Makeup sponges are a very common tool in makeup applications. But if they are not cleaned regularly, they can cause a buildup of bacteria and dirt and can damage your skin. That's why it's important to clean your makeup sponges regularly.

Read full story

Double Chocolate Biscotti

Dicle Belül has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Today, I would like to talk to you about a great recipe that you can easily prepare in your kitchen: Double Chocolate Biscotti.

Read full story

Chickpea Curry

Dicle Belül has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Today, I would like to talk to you about a great recipe that you can easily prepare in your kitchen: Chickpea Curry.

Read full story
2 comments

Things to do in the garden in March

Dicle Belül has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Here we are with a list of things to do in the garden in March. If we enter March, it means it's time to welcome the new season.

Read full story
2 comments

Homemade Rum Bites

Dicle Belül has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Today, I would like to talk to you about a great recipe that you can easily prepare in your kitchen: Homemade Rum Bites.

Read full story
3 comments

Broccoli Croquettes and Soup

Dicle Belül has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Broccoli, a good source of carotene, is a rich and valuable vegetable in terms of A, B1, B2, B3, B5, B6, C, calcium, copper, iron, manganese, phosphorus, potassium, and zinc. It has a protective effect against stomach and intestinal cancers. Broccoli has antioxidant properties; It is a store of calcium, potassium, and selenium and protects bone health. Broccoli, which is rich in vitamins A, C, and E and beta carotene, helps in the treatment of prostate and urinary tract infections thanks to its antibiotic effect. So, how to consume broccoli? What should we apply to get the full benefit from broccoli?

Read full story
1 comments

Tips: Freeze bread in the freezer

Dicle Belül has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Freezing bread is a great way to preserve your bread for later use. You can freeze and thaw almost any type of bread you buy. Throwing your nuts in the freezer can significantly extend their shelf life. However, it is important to store and freeze your bread to prevent texture and flavor changes. So, how should bread be frozen in the freezer? How should bread be stored? Are there any disadvantages of storing bread in the freezer? Here is the answer…

Read full story
7 comments

Corn Chowder

Dicle Belül has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Today, I would like to talk to you about a great recipe that you can easily prepare in your kitchen: Corn Chowder.

Read full story
1 comments

Create a working environment at home

Dicle Belül has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Workspaces at home are gaining more importance for everyone nowadays. Workspace is very important for home office workers, whether you have a study or not. Working from home is an increasingly popular form of work. Even if you don't always work from home, you can make your time working from home more productive.

Read full story
2 comments

How to clean the dishwasher?

Dicle Belül has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Admit it, it's been a long time since you cleaned your dishwasher. While it may seem like your dishwasher is supposed to clean itself, the truth is it definitely won't. If you don't clean it, your dishwasher can turn into a nest of bacteria and fungus, or even a cesspool, even if it's bad for you. It can also emit bad odors thanks to the accumulated food particles.

Read full story

Tips: Remove Dried Oil Stain

Dicle Belül has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. How to remove dried stain oil? Oil stain, which occurs during cooking and is often annoying, is known as one of the toughest control. Especially dried oil residues do not create a pleasant appearance on the clothes and must be cleaned directly.

Read full story

Tips: Protect your plants while moving

Dicle Belül has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. What should be considered when moving? What should be done before moving? How will you transport your plants and flowers to the new home without being damaged?

Read full story

Peanut Butter Chocolate Eggs

Dicle Belül has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Today, I would like to talk to you about a great recipe that you can easily prepare in your kitchen: Peanut Butter & Chocolate Easter Eggs.

Read full story
1 comments

Tips: Motivation for Morning Exercise

Dicle Belül has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Morning sports are among the programs that you should definitely apply for a healthy life and a fit body. Morning sports exercises that help you start the day effectively and feel strong and energetic throughout the day are extremely simple yet effective.

Read full story

Tips: Intense exercises

Dicle Belül has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. The intense level of training done the previous day can make you feel tired during the day. By changing your recovery methods after exercise, you can speed up the body repair process!

Read full story

Chocolate Chip Cookies

Dicle Belül has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Today, I would like to talk to you about a great recipe that you can easily prepare in your kitchen: Chocolate Chip Cookies.

Read full story
2 comments

What can be done to prevent dust in the house?

Dicle Belül has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Have you ever witnessed dust accumulating on your newly cleaned furniture as if it had never been wiped? If you have a child who messes up the house like me, you have pets as a source of hair in your house, and you have to remove summer and winter clothes during seasonal changes, then you are faced with tough dust wars at home, especially in the bedroom.

Read full story
3 comments

Be ecological, Live healthy

Dicle Belül has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Everything from the air we breathe to the food we eat should be for a healthier and more ecological environment. So it is necessary to start with home life.

Read full story

Cleanse your Home from Allergens

Dicle Belül has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Today, many people of all age groups have allergies and allergic asthma. For this reason, with some small precautions and products we will take, you can increase your breathing space at home.

Read full story

Cleaning tips at Home with Cats and Dogs

Dicle Belül has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Cleanliness is very important in homes with pets. Don't you want to make our furry friends feel comfortable with special products while keeping your home tidy and clean?

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy