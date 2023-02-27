Common causes of yellowing leaves on houseplants

Yellowing leafs Photo by Karolina Grabowska

Do you know the causes of the yellowing of leaves in houseplants? Yellowing leaves on your houseplants can happen for many different reasons. Sometimes the reason is obvious and you can diagnose and fix it in no time. There may also be times when the problem is more mysterious. In these cases, you may need to change one thing at a time until you see improvement in your plant.

Even after correcting the problem, it is normal for yellowing leaves to fall off over time. If the plant regains health, it will replace these leaves with new ones. Plant care always requires patience. Do your best to find and eliminate the causes of yellowing leaves and wait.

Irrigation Stress

Overwatering or overwatering are the most common culprits when a plant's leaves turn yellow. It is very important to give potted plants only as much water as the plant needs. If you have a yellow-leaved plant, check the soil in the pot. is it dry or wet?

Even though plants don't get enough water, they shed their leaves to conserve water to avoid transpiration (essentially a plant's transpiration pathway). The leaves turn yellow before falling. If the soil is dry and this is happening, start the plant on a regular watering schedule.

Too much watering can also damage the leaves. When the soil is not well-drained, an overdose of water causes waterlogging in the soil and the roots can suffocate. Without oxygen, the roots begin to die.

Aging

As many plants age, the lower leaves turn yellow and fall off. It's just a normal part of their growth. In this case, don't worry. If the plant becomes too tall, you can prune the main stem to encourage new branches and leaves.

Cold Air Stream

Cold airflow over tropical plants often causes leaves to turn yellow and drop. This is different from brief exposure to intense cold, which will cause leaves to completely darken or develop pale, clear spots between the veins. If your plant is near an air conditioner in the summer or a drafty window in the winter, move it to a location where there is less breeze. Keep an eye on it to see if the yellow leaves are getting too much. It's also a good idea to spray your plants in the winter to increase humidity.

Lack of Light

Plants that receive too little light often begin to turn yellow from the lower leaves before they shed their leaves. If that's your problem, there's a clue you can look for.

A plant that has turned yellow from a lack of light begins to turn yellow, usually from the side that is far from the light source. For example, if the leaves near the window receive all the light, there is no yellowing. The most effective way to fix this is to turn your plant a little once a week so all parties have access to natural light. If it is difficult for natural light to come through a window in your home – especially in winter – you may need to install an artificial plant light or two.

Nutrient Deficiency

Plant leaves may also turn yellow if the plant is not getting all the nutrients it needs. If you are using hard water or are nitrogen deficient, yellowing may be caused by too much calcium in the water.

If this is the case, the top leaves of the plant turn yellow first. In other cases, you may notice an unusual pattern of yellowing. For example, the veins may remain dark while the tissue between them turns yellow. The nutrients a plant needs vary by species, and some are more selective than others. It's important to try and diagnose the problem properly, otherwise, you could kill the plant while trying to restore it to its former health. You can purchase a small soil kit for soil tests at home. Being able to accurately determine your plant's needs will help tremendously.

Viral Infection

If your plant has a viral infection, yellow spots may appear on the leaves throughout the plant. This may be accompanied by deformed leaves and stems and discolored flowers.

Viral infections in plants may not be treated and can infect all susceptible plants in the vicinity. You should remove the sick plant from the rest of the plants as soon as possible. Check neighboring plants to make sure the spread is under control.

You can take steps to save the plant, but you should first try to identify what the infection is. Some medications contain fungicides, while others may require you to propagate by saving areas of your plant that remain healthy. While the latter option is painful, you may have to throw away any plants you can't save. Wash and sterilize pruning tools or containers before using them on other plants.

