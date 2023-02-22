tostada Photo by ezumelmages

Today, I would like to talk to you about a great recipe that you can easily prepare in your kitchen: Breakfast Tostadas

As you can read below, this recipe, which is very easy to make, can be an indispensable alternative. If you have different ideas or suggestions for the recipe whose components and preparation stages I have shared below, and if you think the recipe will be better with these suggestions, please share them with me.

-Mexican Inspired recipe

Let's dive into the recipe.

Ingredients:

1 fresh jalapeño chiles

1 tomato, chopped

¾ cup onion, chopped

¼ cup fresh cilantro, chopped

3 tablespoons lime juice

12 6-inch corn tortillas

¾ cup red bell pepper, chopped

2 cups fresh broccoli, coarsely chopped

1 cup chickpea flour

2-3 tablespoons nutritional yeast

1 teaspoon sodium-free baking powder

1 teaspoon ground cumin

½ teaspoon ground turmeric

1½ cups unsweetened, unflavored plant-based milk

Salt, to taste

Freshly ground black pepper, to taste

2 cups chopped salad greens

½ of an avocado, sliced

1 lime, cut into wedges

For Fresh Pico de Gallo, combine thinly sliced jalapeño chile, tomato, chopped onion, cilantro, and lime juice. Cover and refrigerate until ready to serve. Preheat oven to 375°F. Place tortillas directly on the oven rack; bake for until crisp. Cool on a wire rack. Finely chop the remaining jalapeño chile. In a large nonstick skillet cook bell pepper, the remaining onion, and the chopped jalapeño over medium for 3 to 4 minutes, stirring occasionally and adding water, 1 to 2 tablespoons at a time, as needed to prevent sticking. Add broccoli; cook for 4-5 minutes or just until the color brightens. In a large bowl combine the next five ingredients (through turmeric). Gradually add milk, beating until the mixture is smooth. Add to skillet; cook 15 minutes or until thickened, stirring frequently. Season with salt and black pepper. To serve, top tortillas with romaine, broccoli mixture, Fresh Pico de Gallo, and avocado. Serve with lime wedges.

Garnishing with roasted peanuts literally leveled this up!

Enjoy.

