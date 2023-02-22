Frozen Yogurt Bites

Dicle Belul

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Bpr5L_0kq6q1pK00
frozen yogurtPhoto byBarbaraneveu

Dicle Belül has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Today, I would like to talk to you about a great recipe that you can easily prepare in your kitchen: Frozen Yogurt Bites

As you can read below, this recipe, which is very easy to make, can be an indispensable alternative. If you have different ideas or suggestions for the recipe whose components and preparation stages I have shared below, and if you think the recipe will be better with these suggestions, please share them with me.

Let's dive into the recipe.

Ingredients:

  1. Whisk together dairy-free yogurt, Heavy Coconut Cream, and maple. 
  2. Using a silicone ice cube tray(s), place a small spoonful of granola in the bottom of each cavity.
  3. Top each with the yogurt mixture, filling about ¾ of the way.
  4. Top each with chopped fruit and/or chocolate chips, submerging and adding until each cube is filled to the top.
  5. Freeze overnight. 
  6. Pop out of the tray and enjoy! Keep leftovers in the freezer, I like to let them thaw 5-10 minutes before eating.

This recipe will be the next favorite snack for your whole family, especially kids gonna love this.

Find me on Instagram

Enjoy

Discover outrageously tasty, super satisfying plant-based meals. Purple Carrot - $80 Off for First 4 boxes! Code: NewCarrot23 just for my followers. Don't miss it.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# healthy snacks# healthy food# snack recipe# plantbased# frozen yogurt recipe

Comments / 0

Published by

Certified Vegan Nutritionist Personal Trainer Content Creator

New York, NY
6K followers

More from Dicle Belul

Tips: Motivation for Morning Exercise

Dicle Belül has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Morning sports are among the programs that you should definitely apply for a healthy life and a fit body. Morning sports exercises that help you start the day effectively and feel strong and energetic throughout the day are extremely simple yet effective.

Read full story

Tips: Intense exercises

Dicle Belül has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. The intense level of training done the previous day can make you feel tired during the day. By changing your recovery methods after exercise, you can speed up the body repair process!

Read full story

Chocolate Chip Cookies

Dicle Belül has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Today, I would like to talk to you about a great recipe that you can easily prepare in your kitchen: Chocolate Chip Cookies.

Read full story

What can be done to prevent dust in the house?

Dicle Belül has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Have you ever witnessed dust accumulating on your newly cleaned furniture as if it had never been wiped? If you have a child who messes up the house like me, you have pets as a source of hair in your house, and you have to remove summer and winter clothes during seasonal changes, then you are faced with tough dust wars at home, especially in the bedroom.

Read full story
3 comments

Be ecological, Live healthy

Dicle Belül has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Everything from the air we breathe to the food we eat should be for a healthier and more ecological environment. So it is necessary to start with home life.

Read full story

Cleanse your Home from Allergens

Dicle Belül has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Today, many people of all age groups have allergies and allergic asthma. For this reason, with some small precautions and products we will take, you can increase your breathing space at home.

Read full story

Cleaning tips at Home with Cats and Dogs

Dicle Belül has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Cleanliness is very important in homes with pets. Don't you want to make our furry friends feel comfortable with special products while keeping your home tidy and clean?

Read full story

Handmade cat house and cat bed

Dicle Belül has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. How to make a handmade cat house and cat bed? We are here with handmade cat house and cat cushion recipes. While discovering the latest accessories for our lovely friends at home, you can prepare a comfortable and stylish cushion bed for them by following this simple sewing project.

Read full story
1 comments

Making a Compost

Dicle Belül has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. By composting from your home's biological wastes, you can obtain brown, humus-rich, fragrant soil in as little as 18 days.

Read full story

Blueberry Scones

Dicle Belül has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Today, I would like to talk to you about a great recipe that you can easily prepare in your kitchen: Blueberry Scones.

Read full story
3 comments

Spraying Vinegar Water to Flowers

Dicle Belül has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Is vinegar water sprayed on the flowers or poured? What are the benefits or harms? What are the effects of vinegar on plants? Those who do not want to use supplements with high chemical content for plants want to find the remedy most naturally. Sometimes you can get positive results from natural methods, but sometimes these products can be weak in the fight alone. In addition, those who seek natural solutions should be patient in this process and be sure of the correctness of the application. Natural methods require patience. It is often difficult to get a solution at once. It is possible to solve a few applications. But if it's the plant's disease or the harmful gear it's struggling with, it can be a hassle.

Read full story
4 comments

Brioche Bread

Dicle Belül has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Today, I would like to talk to you about a great recipe that you can easily prepare in your kitchen: Brioche Bread.

Read full story
2 comments

Perfumes & Bathroom

Dicle Belül has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Why you shouldn't leave your perfumes in the bathroom. A perfume can be found in almost every home. However, most fragrance bottles are stored incorrectly and thus spoil their true scent. Chip.de told you what to consider when storing your perfume. Most people keep their perfume in the bathroom. This isn't a good place to hide odors. Because the shelf life of your favorite perfume often depends on the storage conditions. Fragrances may change and perfume may evaporate if stored incorrectly.

Read full story

Simple storage solutions

Dicle Belül has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Is your home like a bundle ready to explode? Are things piled up like a mountain? So get your home free of excess and bring order to your daily life.

Read full story

Carrot Cake

Dicle Belül has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Today, I would like to talk to you about a great recipe that you can easily prepare in your kitchen: Carrot Cake.

Read full story
8 comments

Room Decoration - Feng Shui

Dicle Belül has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. In daily life, while we can spend hours in a place without getting bored, some say, “I have to get out of here as soon as possible!” we get the feeling. Well, have you ever thought about how such a big difference occurs between places? Could Feng Shui be one of the answers to this question?

Read full story

Basil Zucchini Soup

Dicle Belül has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Today, I would like to talk to you about a great recipe that you can easily prepare in your kitchen: Basil Zucchini Soup.

Read full story

Mattress Cleaning with Baking Soda

Dicle Belül has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Mattress cleaning with baking soda is one of the practical cleaning tips that many people do not know. The hygiene of your bed where you sleep every day is a very important issue. In addition to removing instant stains and dirt, do not forget that you need to clean it periodically.

Read full story

Chocolate Hummus Dip

Dicle Belül has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Today, I would like to talk to you about a great recipe that you can easily prepare in your kitchen: Chocolate Hummus.

Read full story
2 comments

Home Design - Feng Shui

Dicle Belül has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Feng Shui is a practiced art that helps us attract success, health, wealth, happiness, positive luck, and energy in our lives. In the Far East, it is believed that there is a life energy called chi. It is found in nature, in the universe, in our bodies, and everywhere we live. The spaces directed with the right arrangements are fed with the right vibrations and reach the desired target. But spaces decorated with wrong choices and misconfigured become prisoners of the negative destructive cycle. It decreases and disappears due to unfavorable positioning; Because the practice of Feng Shui determines the quality of life of a person, and allows the standard of living to rise.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy