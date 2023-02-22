frozen yogurt Photo by Barbaraneveu

Today, I would like to talk to you about a great recipe that you can easily prepare in your kitchen: Frozen Yogurt Bites

As you can read below, this recipe, which is very easy to make, can be an indispensable alternative. If you have different ideas or suggestions for the recipe whose components and preparation stages I have shared below, and if you think the recipe will be better with these suggestions, please share them with me.

Let's dive into the recipe.

Ingredients:

Whisk together dairy-free yogurt, Heavy Coconut Cream, and maple. Using a silicone ice cube tray(s), place a small spoonful of granola in the bottom of each cavity. Top each with the yogurt mixture, filling about ¾ of the way. Top each with chopped fruit and/or chocolate chips, submerging and adding until each cube is filled to the top. Freeze overnight. Pop out of the tray and enjoy! Keep leftovers in the freezer, I like to let them thaw 5-10 minutes before eating.

This recipe will be the next favorite snack for your whole family, especially kids gonna love this.

Enjoy

