Today, I would like to talk to you about a great recipe that you can easily prepare in your kitchen: Blueberry Oat Waffles

As you can read below, this recipe, which is very easy to make, can be an indispensable alternative. If you have different ideas or suggestions for the recipe whose components and preparation stages I have shared below, and if you think the recipe will be better with these suggestions, please share them with me.

Let's dive into the recipe.

Ingredients

1 cup oat flour

1 tbsp baking powder

½ cup unsweetened applesauce

¼ cup non-dairy milk

2 tbsp maple syrup (optional)

1 tsp lemon juice

½ tsp vanilla bean powder (or 1 tsp vanilla extract)

1/4 cup blueberries (fresh or frozen)

How to Make:

Mix eventing together by hand in a mixing bowl. Add the blueberries and the mix in a food processor, and pulse briefly to mix them in. You can skip this step, I love the taste and color in the mix, other than just putting it on top. Spray the waffle iron with coconut oil spray or avocado spray Pour half the batter into a preheated waffle iron and cook according to the manufacturers instructions. Repeat with the remaining batter.

My favorite toppings are for this recipe:

Coconut whipped, More fresh blueberries, Nut mix

