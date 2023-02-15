breakfast bars Photo by azerbaijan_stockers

Today, I would like to talk to you about a great recipe that you can easily prepare in your kitchen: Breakfast Bars

As you can read below, this recipe, which is very easy to make, can be an indispensable alternative. If you have different ideas or suggestions for the recipe whose components and preparation stages I have shared below, and if you think the recipe will be better with these suggestions, please share them with me.

Let's dive into the recipe.

(Makes around 12 bars

Ingredients:

Preparation :

Toast your oats in a dry skillet for 3-4 minutes.

In a bowl, mix the almond butter, your liquid sweetener, applesauce, and salt. It should be smooth, so the type of almond butter you use matters. (Linked what I use)

Pour the oats into the almond butter mixture and gently mix with a spatula.

Stir in your jam and mix everything until well combined. Transfer the mixture into a lined baking pan (This is what I use), press with a spatula or using an extra piece of parchment paper. Place in the fridge to set, for at least 2 hours or even better overnight.

Remove from pan and cut into bars using a sharp knife.

Enjoy

