Dicle Belül has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Today, I would like to talk to you about a great recipe that you can easily prepare in your kitchen: Irish Soda Bread

As you can read below, this recipe, which is very easy to make, can be an indispensable alternative. If you have different ideas or suggestions for the recipe whose components and preparation stages I have shared below, and if you think the recipe will be better with these suggestions, please share them with me.

Let's dive into the recipe.

Vegan Buttermilk

4-4 1/2 cups all-purpose flour

3 tablespoons granulated sugar, I use monk

1 teaspoon baking soda

1 teaspoon salt

4 tablespoons vegan butter, cold and cut into cubes - feel free to use regular

1 cup raisins

Preheat the oven to 425 degrees F.

Make the vegan buttermilk by mixing the milk and vinegar in a bowl. Set aside to curdle.

Whisk together 4 cups of flour, sugar, baking soda, and salt in a large mixing bowl.

Using clean fingers, work the butter into the flour mixture until it resembles coarse crumbs. Add the raisins in now

Pour in the vegan buttermilk and stir with a large wooden spoon until it's mostly together.

Knead the dough a little bit so it comes together. Add flour to the dough and your hands as needed if it's too sticky.

Transfer to a lightly floured surface and shape into a round loaf. It won't look perfect! Now place the loaf onto a cast iron pan.

Score the bread with an x using a serrated knife, about an inch to two inches deep.

Bake for 45 minutes, or until golden.

Cool for 10 minutes, before slice

Enjoy

