Breakfast Berry Casserole

Today, I would like to talk to you about a great recipe that you can easily prepare in your kitchen: Oatmeal Breakfast Bake with Berries

The berry-topped baked oatmeal casserole is the perfect morning meal to feed the whole family. Hearty oats are my favorite!

As you can read below, this recipe, which is very easy to make, can be an indispensable alternative. If you have different ideas or suggestions for the recipe whose components and preparation stages I have shared below, and if you think the recipe will be better with these suggestions, please share them with me.

Let's dive into the recipe.

INGREDIENTS

3 cups oats

3 cups unsweetened, unflavored Plant-based milk or regular

½ cup raisins

¼ cup pure maple syrup

2 tablespoons pure vanilla extract

2 teaspoon ground Ceylon cinnamon

½ cup fresh or frozen blackberries or strawberries

1 cup fresh or frozen raspberries

1 cup fresh or frozen blueberries

½ cup sliced almonds

- Keep it in your mind: Using good quality and fresh ingredients is important. This is such an easy recipe that the majority of the taste comes from oats and milk.

In a 2-quart baking dish combine ingredients through cinnamon. Add ¾ cup water and mix well. Bake immediately, or chill overnight (or up to 2 days) When ready to bake and serve, preheat the oven to 350°F. Uncover and top oatmeal with raspberries, blueberries, and almonds. Bake until bubbly around the edges and heated through. (around 35 min) Let stand for 10 minutes.

Serve warm.

Enjoy.

