Cactus Care and Tips

Dicle Belul

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42w7BZ_0kkAf1M800
cactusPhoto byPhoto by Teona Swift

Dicle Belül has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Cacti have started to take their place in homes with various types in recent years. It is especially preferred because it is easy to maintain. It is one of the most selected thornless species, known as succulents. Since the cactus also absorbs radiation, almost everyone started to care for it in the places they were in.

It is said that there are more than 2000 cactus species in the world. Some species are consumed as food in Mexico, Central, and South America. In poisonous species, if the thorn stings in your hand, it causes sensation and dizziness. Some species are used to make wooden items.

There are more than 200 genera and over 10,000 species in cactus varieties. Depending on their species, they can live between 15 and 300 years old.

The choice of pot and soil is very important in cactus care. In particular, the flowerpot must have air holes. Although drainage is provided with pebbles for planting in some ceramic pots for decorative purposes in recent years, if adequate and proper drainage is not provided, plant roots will rot in a short time. This leads to the death of the plant. Since cactus species are generally suitable for breeding, pots should be preferred in a size suitable for the development of the plant, which you can gradually enlarge.

How Should Cactus Soil Be?

You can obtain the cactus soil you will obtain by mixing flower soil and coarse-grained sand, either by yourself or by purchasing it under the name of cactus soil. It is very important to have a soil type that does not retain water. Cactus like to be watered. But it doesn't like water touching his body. Therefore, when watering, try to pour it into the soil.

If you are going to care for the cactus indoors, regular ventilation and lightness of the environment will allow you to get better results in terms of the development of the plant. If you live in a city with a mild climate, maintaining it outdoors will play a major role in the development of the plant. You will get offspring faster than cacti kept outdoors.

To reproduce;

You can propagate cacti by seed, by cutting offspring, or by rooting. In the most preferred brood separation method, separate the brood from the cactus stem in one go with a flat-bladed sterile knife. Leave the cactus separated from planting for 24 hours. After observing the formation of a membrane on the cut end, you can replant it into the soil. Also, if you want it to root faster, you can root the tip of a broken cactus in water.

Cactus (Cactus) is one of the most loyal friends of pots.

When does the cactus bloom?: It differs according to the species.

Cacti belong to the xeric plant group. They can easily adapt to desert conditions. There are 300 species in about 60 families in nature. They have a special mechanism to withstand thirst and high temperatures. The cell sap of these plants is dense and the attraction force applied by their roots to absorb water from the soil is very high. Sometimes during the dry seasons that last for months, they can meet their water needs even from the fog that occurs at night.

If you want to grow cacti at home, you can easily use plastic and ceramic pots. They require very little water. The hole in the bottom of the pot prevents water accumulation and ensures that the roots do not remain wet.

Be careful not to use tap water. Because chlorinated water can cause the plant to die. Even in very hot weather, it is sufficient to water once a week. Do not leave the soil constantly wet in winter and in cold environments. Since the roots of cacti are in the form of fine fibers, they do not want very deep soil. Sandy and slightly rotted soil are suitable for growing cacti. If you change the pot every year, its development will be healthier.

It is ideal to place them in front of a glass that receives plenty of light, as they generally like the sun and a warm environment.

Enjoy

Discover outrageously tasty, super satisfying plant-based meals. Purple Carrot - $30 Off! Code: carrot30 just for my followers. Don't miss it.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# cactus plants# tips# home decoration# home plants# tips for plants

Comments / 0

Published by

Certified Vegan Nutritionist Personal Trainer Content Creator

New York, NY
6K followers

More from Dicle Belul

Blueberry Oat Waffles

Dicle Belül has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Today, I would like to talk to you about a great recipe that you can easily prepare in your kitchen: Blueberry Oat Waffles.

Read full story

Breakfast Bars

Dicle Belül has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Today, I would like to talk to you about a great recipe that you can easily prepare in your kitchen: Breakfast Bars.

Read full story

Irish Soda Bread

Dicle Belül has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Today, I would like to talk to you about a great recipe that you can easily prepare in your kitchen: Irish Soda Bread.

Read full story
7 comments

Coleslaw

Dicle Belül has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Today, I would like to talk to you about a great recipe that you can easily prepare in your kitchen: Coleslaw.

Read full story
4 comments

Kid Lunchbox Ideas

Dicle Belül has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Packed lunches can be quite old and monotonous. Kids who eat that lunch may also get a little bored with monotonous lunches. Here are some exciting new lunchbox ideas that go beyond a week-plus peanut butter and jelly sandwich and apple lunch. From salads and soups to kebabs, these lunches are not difficult to prepare and will keep the kids happy.

Read full story

Succulent Care and Tips

Dicle Belül has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. The succulent plant is one of the most preferred home plants in recent years. Succulents, which are very easy to care for, became the focus of attention with their interesting shapes. So what is succulent? How should it be maintained, watered, and reproduced?

Read full story

Breakfast Berry Casserole

Dicle Belül has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Today, I would like to talk to you about a great recipe that you can easily prepare in your kitchen: Oatmeal Breakfast Bake with Berries.

Read full story
1 comments

Creamy Fruit Salad

Dicle Belül has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Today, I would like to talk to you about a great recipe that you can easily prepare in your kitchen: Creamy Fruit Salad.

Read full story
2 comments

Shepherd’s Pie

Dicle Belül has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Today, I would like to talk to you about a great recipe that you can easily prepare in your kitchen: Shepherd's Pie.

Read full story
11 comments

Easy Gnocchi Recipe

Dicle Belül has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Today, I would like to talk to you about a great recipe that you can easily prepare in your kitchen: Easy Gnocchi Recipe.

Read full story

Food for Plants - Cactus and Succulents

Dicle Belül has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Our plant food recipe for cactus and succulents is very easy with the ingredients at home. Plants need certain elements to grow, reproduce and bloom. It is not possible to meet these needs from peat and cocopeat soils. For this reason, they definitely need a supportive nutritional supplement from the outside.

Read full story
1 comments

Home Fragrance

Dicle Belül has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. When we decorate our homes, we always make them look great, but often we forget to think about how they will smell. Our sense of smell is much more connected with memory than our other senses. That's why the scent of perfume can take us straight back to our grandma's house, or the smell of a restaurant, to a sunny vacation you'll never forget.

Read full story

Clean Your Suede Shoes

Dicle Belül has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. For this suggestion, which contains very few materials, you can use products that can always be found in your home. I want to inform you that you do not need to shop again for this recipe.

Read full story
1 comments

Homemade Veggie Chips

Dicle Belül has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Today, I would like to talk to you about a great recipe that you can easily prepare in your kitchen: Veggie Chips.

Read full story
4 comments

Pizza Dough

Dicle Belül has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Today, I would like to talk to you about a great recipe that you can easily prepare in your kitchen: Pizza Dough.

Read full story
5 comments

Ideas For Bubble Wraps

Dicle Belül has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. You are wrong if you think that nylon is used only to protect the products in the cargo packages. There are many practical ways to use these nylons at home.

Read full story
2 comments

Peanut Butter Cookies

Dicle Belül has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Today, I would like to talk to you about a great recipe that you can easily prepare in your kitchen: Peanut Butter Cookie.

Read full story
16 comments

Double Chocolate Snicker Bars

Dicle Belül has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Today, I would like to talk to you about a great recipe that you can easily prepare in your kitchen: Double Chocolate Snicker Bars.

Read full story
3 comments

No Baked Brownies

Dicle Belül has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Today, I would like to talk to you about a great recipe that you can easily prepare in your kitchen: No Baked Brownies.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy