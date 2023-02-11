Cactus Care and Tips

cactus Photo by Photo by Teona Swift

Dicle Belül has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Cacti have started to take their place in homes with various types in recent years. It is especially preferred because it is easy to maintain. It is one of the most selected thornless species, known as succulents. Since the cactus also absorbs radiation, almost everyone started to care for it in the places they were in.

It is said that there are more than 2000 cactus species in the world. Some species are consumed as food in Mexico, Central, and South America. In poisonous species, if the thorn stings in your hand, it causes sensation and dizziness. Some species are used to make wooden items.

There are more than 200 genera and over 10,000 species in cactus varieties. Depending on their species, they can live between 15 and 300 years old.

The choice of pot and soil is very important in cactus care. In particular, the flowerpot must have air holes. Although drainage is provided with pebbles for planting in some ceramic pots for decorative purposes in recent years, if adequate and proper drainage is not provided, plant roots will rot in a short time. This leads to the death of the plant. Since cactus species are generally suitable for breeding, pots should be preferred in a size suitable for the development of the plant, which you can gradually enlarge.

How Should Cactus Soil Be?

You can obtain the cactus soil you will obtain by mixing flower soil and coarse-grained sand, either by yourself or by purchasing it under the name of cactus soil. It is very important to have a soil type that does not retain water. Cactus like to be watered. But it doesn't like water touching his body. Therefore, when watering, try to pour it into the soil.

If you are going to care for the cactus indoors, regular ventilation and lightness of the environment will allow you to get better results in terms of the development of the plant. If you live in a city with a mild climate, maintaining it outdoors will play a major role in the development of the plant. You will get offspring faster than cacti kept outdoors.

To reproduce;

You can propagate cacti by seed, by cutting offspring, or by rooting. In the most preferred brood separation method, separate the brood from the cactus stem in one go with a flat-bladed sterile knife. Leave the cactus separated from planting for 24 hours. After observing the formation of a membrane on the cut end, you can replant it into the soil. Also, if you want it to root faster, you can root the tip of a broken cactus in water.

Cactus (Cactus) is one of the most loyal friends of pots.

When does the cactus bloom?: It differs according to the species.

Cacti belong to the xeric plant group. They can easily adapt to desert conditions. There are 300 species in about 60 families in nature. They have a special mechanism to withstand thirst and high temperatures. The cell sap of these plants is dense and the attraction force applied by their roots to absorb water from the soil is very high. Sometimes during the dry seasons that last for months, they can meet their water needs even from the fog that occurs at night.

If you want to grow cacti at home, you can easily use plastic and ceramic pots. They require very little water. The hole in the bottom of the pot prevents water accumulation and ensures that the roots do not remain wet.

Be careful not to use tap water. Because chlorinated water can cause the plant to die. Even in very hot weather, it is sufficient to water once a week. Do not leave the soil constantly wet in winter and in cold environments. Since the roots of cacti are in the form of fine fibers, they do not want very deep soil. Sandy and slightly rotted soil are suitable for growing cacti. If you change the pot every year, its development will be healthier.

It is ideal to place them in front of a glass that receives plenty of light, as they generally like the sun and a warm environment.

Enjoy

Discover outrageously tasty, super satisfying plant-based meals. Purple Carrot - $30 Off! Code: carrot30 just for my followers. Don't miss it.