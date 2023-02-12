fruit salad Photo by New Africa

Today, I would like to talk to you about a great recipe that you can easily prepare in your kitchen: Creamy Fruit Salad.

As you can read below, this recipe, which is very easy to make, can be an indispensable alternative. If you have different ideas or suggestions for the recipe whose components and preparation stages I have shared below, and if you think the recipe will be better with these suggestions, please share them with me.

Let's dive into the recipe.

6 Cups of Fruit:

You can choose what your heart desires.

I find this fruit combination is the best:

Chopped: Pineapple, Apple, Grapes, Kiwi, Blueberry, Blackberry, and strawberry

This chopper works great and you can use it for all veggies, and fruit in the kitchen, will your work easier.

Ingredients:

1 can coconut cream -

juice of 1 lime

2 Tbsp hemp seeds

1 Tbsp maple, sugar sub, or honey to taste (I prefer sugar sub or maple)

Simply add all topping ingredients In a mixing bowl, measure out coconut cream about 2/3 cup, and whisk

Gently toss the salad with plenty of dressing and serve cold. I recommended make a big bowl of it and store in the fridge.

Adding nuts and seeds on top will make your salad fancier and richer :)

Enjoy

