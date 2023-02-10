Shepherd’s Pie

Dicle Belul

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mJByU_0kiMYHiA00
Shepherd’s PiePhoto byLauriPatterson

Dicle Belül has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Today, I would like to talk to you about a great recipe that you can easily prepare in your kitchen: Shepherd's Pie.

As you can read below, this recipe, which is very easy to make, can be an indispensable alternative. If you have different ideas or suggestions for the recipe whose components and preparation stages I have shared below, and if you think the recipe will be better with these suggestions, please share them with me.

Let's dive into the recipe.

MASHED POTATOES

  • 3 pounds Yukon gold potatoes,
  • 3-4 Tbsp vegan butter or regular
  • Sea salt and black pepper

FILLING

  • 2 Tbsp olive oil
  • 1 onion (diced)
  • 2-3 cloves garlic (minced)
  • 2 Tbsp tomato paste (optional)
  • Pinch each Black salt (kala namak) and black pepper
  • 1 1/2 cups uncooked brown or green lentils (rinsed and drained)
  • 4 cups vegetable stock low sodium
  • 2 tsp fresh thyme (or sub 1 tsp dried thyme per 2 tsp fresh)
  • 1 10-ounce bag of frozen mixed veggies: peas, carrots, green beans, and corn

  • Slice any large potatoes in half, place in a large pot and fill with water until they’re just covered. Bring to a low boil on medium-high heat, then generously salt, cover and cook for 20-30 minutes or until they slide off a knife very easily.
  • Once cooked, drain, add back to the pot to evaporate any remaining water, then transfer to a mixing bowl. Use a masher, pastry cutter or large fork to mash until smooth. Add the desired amount of vegan butter and season with salt and pepper to taste. Loosely cover and set aside.
  • Preheat oven to 425 degrees F (218 C) and lightly grease a 2-quart baking dish or 9×13 pan
  • In a large saucepan over medium heat, sauté onions and garlic in olive oil until lightly browned and caramelized – about 4-5 minutes.
  • Add tomato paste (optional) and a pinch of black salt and pepper. Then add lentils, stock, and thyme and stir. Bring to a low boil. Then cover and reduce heat to simmer. Continue cooking until lentils are tender (35-40 minutes). Once tender, remove the lid and continue simmering uncovered, stirring frequently, to evaporate any excess liquid.
  • In the last 10 minutes of cooking, add the frozen veggies, stir, and cover to meld the flavors together.
  • Then transfer to your prepared oven-safe baking dish and carefully top with mashed potatoes. Smooth down with a spoon or fork and season with another crack of pepper and a little sea salt.
  • Place on a baking sheet to catch the overflow and bake for 10-15 minutes or until the mashers are lightly browned on top.
  • Let cool a little before serving.
  • The longer it sits, the more it will thicken.

Let cool completely before covering, and then store in the fridge for up to a few days. Reheats well in the microwave.

Enjoy

Discover outrageously tasty, super satisfying plant-based meals. Purple Carrot - $30 Off! Code: carrot30 just for my followers. Don't miss it.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# dinner recipe# vegan Shepherds Pie# Shepherds Pie recipe# healthy recipes# plant based recipes

Comments / 11

Published by

Certified Vegan Nutritionist Personal Trainer Content Creator

New York, NY
6K followers

More from Dicle Belul

Coleslaw

Dicle Belül has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Today, I would like to talk to you about a great recipe that you can easily prepare in your kitchen: Coleslaw.

Read full story

Kid Lunchbox Ideas

Dicle Belül has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Packed lunches can be quite old and monotonous. Kids who eat that lunch may also get a little bored with monotonous lunches. Here are some exciting new lunchbox ideas that go beyond a week-plus peanut butter and jelly sandwich and apple lunch. From salads and soups to kebabs, these lunches are not difficult to prepare and will keep the kids happy.

Read full story

Succulent Care and Tips

Dicle Belül has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. The succulent plant is one of the most preferred home plants in recent years. Succulents, which are very easy to care for, became the focus of attention with their interesting shapes. So what is succulent? How should it be maintained, watered, and reproduced?

Read full story

Breakfast Berry Casserole

Dicle Belül has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Today, I would like to talk to you about a great recipe that you can easily prepare in your kitchen: Oatmeal Breakfast Bake with Berries.

Read full story

Cactus Care and Tips

Dicle Belül has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Cacti have started to take their place in homes with various types in recent years. It is especially preferred because it is easy to maintain. It is one of the most selected thornless species, known as succulents. Since the cactus also absorbs radiation, almost everyone started to care for it in the places they were in.

Read full story

Creamy Fruit Salad

Dicle Belül has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Today, I would like to talk to you about a great recipe that you can easily prepare in your kitchen: Creamy Fruit Salad.

Read full story
2 comments

Easy Gnocchi Recipe

Dicle Belül has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Today, I would like to talk to you about a great recipe that you can easily prepare in your kitchen: Peanut Butter Cookie.

Read full story

Food for Plants - Cactus and Succulents

Dicle Belül has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Our plant food recipe for cactus and succulents is very easy with the ingredients at home. Plants need certain elements to grow, reproduce and bloom. It is not possible to meet these needs from peat and cocopeat soils. For this reason, they definitely need a supportive nutritional supplement from the outside.

Read full story
1 comments

Home Fragrance

Dicle Belül has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. When we decorate our homes, we always make them look great, but often we forget to think about how they will smell. Our sense of smell is much more connected with memory than our other senses. That's why the scent of perfume can take us straight back to our grandma's house, or the smell of a restaurant, to a sunny vacation you'll never forget.

Read full story

Clean Your Suede Shoes

Dicle Belül has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. For this suggestion, which contains very few materials, you can use products that can always be found in your home. I want to inform you that you do not need to shop again for this recipe.

Read full story
1 comments

Homemade Veggie Chips

Dicle Belül has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Today, I would like to talk to you about a great recipe that you can easily prepare in your kitchen: Veggie Chips.

Read full story
4 comments

Pizza Dough

Dicle Belül has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Today, I would like to talk to you about a great recipe that you can easily prepare in your kitchen: Pizza Dough.

Read full story
5 comments

Ideas For Bubble Wraps

Dicle Belül has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. You are wrong if you think that nylon is used only to protect the products in the cargo packages. There are many practical ways to use these nylons at home.

Read full story
2 comments

Peanut Butter Cookies

Dicle Belül has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Today, I would like to talk to you about a great recipe that you can easily prepare in your kitchen: Peanut Butter Cookie.

Read full story
15 comments

Double Chocolate Snicker Bars

Dicle Belül has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Today, I would like to talk to you about a great recipe that you can easily prepare in your kitchen: Double Chocolate Snicker Bars.

Read full story
3 comments

No Baked Brownies

Dicle Belül has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Today, I would like to talk to you about a great recipe that you can easily prepare in your kitchen: No Baked Brownies.

Read full story

Fresh Corn Salsa

Dicle Belül has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Today, I would like to talk to you about a great recipe that you can easily prepare in your kitchen: Fresh Corn Salsa.

Read full story
1 comments

Quick Pickled Red Onions

Dicle Belül has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Today, I would like to talk to you about a great recipe that you can easily prepare in your kitchen: Pickled Red Onions.

Read full story
5 comments

Handmade Heating Pad

Dicle Belül has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. For this suggestion, which contains very few materials, you can use products that can always be found in your home. I want to inform you that you do not need to shop again for this recipe.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy