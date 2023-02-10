Shepherd’s Pie Photo by LauriPatterson

Dicle Belül has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Today, I would like to talk to you about a great recipe that you can easily prepare in your kitchen: Shepherd's Pie.

As you can read below, this recipe, which is very easy to make, can be an indispensable alternative. If you have different ideas or suggestions for the recipe whose components and preparation stages I have shared below, and if you think the recipe will be better with these suggestions, please share them with me.

Let's dive into the recipe.

MASHED POTATOES

3 pounds Yukon gold potatoes,

3-4 Tbsp vegan butter or regular

Sea salt and black pepper

FILLING

2 Tbsp olive oil

1 onion (diced)

2-3 cloves garlic (minced)

2 Tbsp tomato paste (optional)

Pinch each Black salt (kala namak) and black pepper

1 1/2 cups uncooked brown or green lentils (rinsed and drained)

4 cups vegetable stock low sodium

2 tsp fresh thyme (or sub 1 tsp dried thyme per 2 tsp fresh)

1 10-ounce bag of frozen mixed veggies: peas, carrots, green beans, and corn

Slice any large potatoes in half, place in a large pot and fill with water until they’re just covered. Bring to a low boil on medium-high heat, then generously salt, cover and cook for 20-30 minutes or until they slide off a knife very easily.

Once cooked, drain, add back to the pot to evaporate any remaining water, then transfer to a mixing bowl. Use a masher, pastry cutter or large fork to mash until smooth. Add the desired amount of vegan butter and season with salt and pepper to taste. Loosely cover and set aside.

Preheat oven to 425 degrees F (218 C) and lightly grease a 2-quart baking dish or 9×13 pan

In a large saucepan over medium heat, sauté onions and garlic in olive oil until lightly browned and caramelized – about 4-5 minutes.

Add tomato paste (optional) and a pinch of black salt and pepper. Then add lentils, stock, and thyme and stir. Bring to a low boil. Then cover and reduce heat to simmer. Continue cooking until lentils are tender (35-40 minutes). Once tender, remove the lid and continue simmering uncovered, stirring frequently, to evaporate any excess liquid.

In the last 10 minutes of cooking, add the frozen veggies, stir, and cover to meld the flavors together.

Then transfer to your prepared oven-safe baking dish and carefully top with mashed potatoes. Smooth down with a spoon or fork and season with another crack of pepper and a little sea salt.

Place on a baking sheet to catch the overflow and bake for 10-15 minutes or until the mashers are lightly browned on top.

Let cool a little before serving.

The longer it sits, the more it will thicken.

Let cool completely before covering, and then store in the fridge for up to a few days. Reheats well in the microwave.

Enjoy

Discover outrageously tasty, super satisfying plant-based meals. Purple Carrot - $30 Off! Code: carrot30 just for my followers. Don't miss it.