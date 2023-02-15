gnocchi Photo by Karolina Grabowska:

Dicle Belül has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Today, I would like to talk to you about a great recipe that you can easily prepare in your kitchen: Easy Gnocchi Recipe

As you can read below, this recipe, which is very easy to make, can be an indispensable alternative. If you have different ideas or suggestions for the recipe whose components and preparation stages I have shared below, and if you think the recipe will be better with these suggestions, please share them with me.

Let's dive into the recipe.

Ingredients

1 lb 4 oz (535g) baked and peeled russet potatoes

1 tsp salt

2 tbsp olive oil

2 1/2 cups (284g) all-purpose flour, more as needed

Instructions

﻿﻿﻿Take the peeled, cooked and cooled potatoes and cut them into sections. Using one section at a time, press them through a potato ricer. ﻿﻿﻿In a large bowl add the riced potato, salt, olive oil, and flour, Mix the ingredients together and then squeeze to gently knead it into a cohesive ball. The key is to not have a wet and sticky dough ﻿﻿﻿Keeping the dough, covered so it doesn't dry out Take a 1 tsp (~6g) piece of dough and squeeze it in your fist to make a compact and roughly staped ball, then roll it between your palms to make it round. ﻿﻿﻿For the traditional gnocchi shape with a fork ﻿﻿﻿To cook the gnocchi, boil a large pot of salted water. Add half the gnocchi to the pot and let it cook for about 4-5 minutes, or until the gnocchi float to the top and have cooked an additional minute at the top. Remove the cooked gnocchi with a slotted spoon and then cook the second batch of gnocchi. ﻿﻿﻿Use the cooked gnocchi in your favorite recipe, or store it in the fridge for up to a week (you can freeze it for longer in bags).

Enjoy

Discover outrageously tasty, super satisfying plant-based meals. Purple Carrot - $30 Off! Code: carrot30 just for my followers. Don't miss it.