Food for Plants - Cactus and Succulents

cactus succulent Photo by designecologist

Dicle Belül has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Our plant food recipe for cactus and succulents is very easy with the ingredients at home. Plants need certain elements to grow, reproduce and bloom. It is not possible to meet these needs from peat and cocopeat soils. For this reason, they definitely need a supportive nutritional supplement from the outside.

Nutrients are applied to plants within a certain period and application period. But we cannot give the same liquid nutrients to every plant. If you do not have any plant food at hand, you can prepare plant food yourself with natural ingredients at home.

Ingredients;

The outer, thin, brown skin of one onion

The outer white husk of three or four cloves of garlic

One eggshell

Onion peel contains ammonium nitrate. Farmers usually supply ammonium nitrate to plants at certain scales with fertilizer. Some plants need more ammonium nitrate, while others need less. For this reason, onion skin supports the production of high-quality and abundant offspring by showing a direct effect. It increases the stem and stem thickness of plants.

Garlic peel has antibiotic properties. Eggshell meets the need for calcium. The membrane inside the eggshell must be peeled off. Otherwise, it may cause root rot.

The ingredients are left overnight in a large jar. The next day, all the material is filtered. The filtered material can be diluted with water and used easily in cactus and succulents.

You can apply by mixing 1 tablespoon of food into 1 liter of water. The food should be renewed after each application and should not be stored. The application can be repeated every 6 months.

Enjoy

Discover outrageously tasty, super satisfying plant-based meals. Purple Carrot - $30 Off! Code: carrot30 just for my followers. Don't miss it.